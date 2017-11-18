Are You Planning To Run The Delhi Half Marathon In This Pollution? Expert Tips To Take Care
While air pollution continues to be in the sever category in the capital, here's a list of to-dos for all participants in the Sunday run.
Runners should wear masks with two valves as a precautionary measure
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dr Himanshu Garg says marathoners should wear masks.
- People with chronic diseases should refrain from running in the marathon.
- Do some breathing exercises before heading to the marathon on Sunday.
It was a rare occurrence that that one of the most popular events in Delhi, half marathon, was pleaded to be postponed because of air pollution this year. Alarming levels of pollution and choking smog not only made KK Aggarwal (President, Indian Medical Association) term the situation as "national health emergency", it also made many people switch to alternatives like air purifiers for the sake of 'safe' (let alone healthy) air to breathe in. However, the organisers of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon (ADHM) recently announced arrangements and special precautions taken for the 35,000 participants for the Sunday run.
Technically, the half marathon is considered to be a "green event", since vehicles are prohibited across the route of the runners before and during the race. But the smog, dust and particulate matter are the core subjects of worry for all the participants of the race.
Dr Himanshu Garg, while mentioning that people in the city should not have participated in the marathon, says that such events cannot be completely dismissed since they are an important highlight in the city.
"Statistically, air quality is still in the severe category. We cannot deny that air pollution is a complex issue and has been a serious health hazard for Delhiites. However, the spirit of the city must go on. What would be left to live if events which have been happening for many years will suddenly stop happening," he questions.
Suggesting some precautionary measures that the participants can take, he adds, "People who have already been suffering from lung diseases or other chronic diseases, should refrain from participating in the marathon. Those who are using inhalers should take measures like preventive inhalation therapy. People who have suffered from coughing or breathing problems in the past few days must take medical consultation before running in the marathon."
In addition to the above, Dr Himanshu says that participants must try and run by wearing masks.
"I suggest people to use sporting masks which come with two valves, so that they can save themselves from tiny particles in the air. These masks facilitate comfortable breathing, unlike other masks which are available in the market," he says and adds that people must do some breathing exercising before heading to the marathon.
"Since people were asked to refrain from going on morning walks since the past few days, they should do some yoga and breathing exercises before the marathon. Early morning marathon run might come off as a sudden exposure to the lungs," says Dr Himanshu.
(Dr. Himanshu Garg is Head of Department of Respiratory and Critical Care, Artemis Hospitals)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.