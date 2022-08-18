ASK OUR EXPERTS

Janmashtami 2022: Follow These Tips If You Are Fasting This Festivity

Janmashtami 2022: Follow These Tips If You Are Fasting This Festivity

The mentioned health-related tips will go a long way in keeping you energetic and healthy while you are fasting during Janmashtami.
Janmashtami 2022: Follow These Tips If You Are Fasting This Festivity

Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, happens to be one of the most significant festivals in India. This year, the Janmashtami celebrations will begin on August 18 and will continue till the next day, August 19. It is marked with much enthusiasm and religious fervour across the country. Devotees also observe a day-long fast and seek blessings from Lord Krishna. And, during the fasting period, it's important to make wise food choices and take care of your health. Although fasting comes with its health benefits related to detoxification, weight loss and improved digestive system, you must be cautious of what you are consuming and how are you keeping yourself healthy amidst all the celebration. For a happy festive experience, you must follow these tips while fasting. 

1. Stay hydrated

If you are fasting, the first and foremost thing to remember is to stay hydrated. Usually, while fasting, you are allowed to drink water. So, drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and any related health problem. You can carry a water bottle with you wherever you go. Besides this, you can also have fruit juices or coconut water as healthy alternatives.


2. Eat healthy foods

Make sure you indulge in healthier options while fasting. After all, you will have to find ways to stay energetic. Green leafy vegetables, millets, buckwheat flour and superfoods like makhana will help you stay full and active. Do not overeat.


3. Sleep

Since it's a festive time, you tend to get busy with a lot of other preparations at home. But amidst all this, do not forget to give your body the rest it deserves. Avoid rigorous workouts while you are fasting because it could be exhausting. Instead, you can opt for yoga or meditation. Also, make sure you sleep for 7-8 hours at night while fasting. You can also take small naps in between to just feel fresh.

4. Incorporate sweet potatoes and curd into your diet

Try including sweet potatoes in the form of delicious tikkis or finger chips. You must also savour yoghurt and other milk products during this period.You can have smoothies or lassi.       

5) Eat properly a day before fasting

This is crucial. Always have a proper meal a day before fasting. It will help keep the digestive system in sync. Also, remember to have healthy food items and avoid oily, greasy delights to refrain from acidity and other gastric problems.

Hope these tips will help you stay healthy while fasting.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Trending Diseases