Worried About Weight Gain During Navratri 2024? Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Dos And Don'ts
In her latest Instagram post, Palak Nagpal shares a detailed list of common mistakes to avoid during Navratri to prevent unwanted weight gain
Eating healthy foods consistently can help reduce cravings
With Navratri just around the corner, many of us will soon be stocking up on groceries for fasting. While we avoid wheat and all-purpose flour during this time, it is easy to overdo it with carb-heavy foods like potatoes, sabudana,and fried snacks, which can lead to weight gain. Now, you might be wondering how to enjoy the festivities without compromising your fitness goals. Don't worry, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has you covered. In her latest Instagram post, she shares a detailed list of common mistakes to avoid during Navratri to prevent unwanted weight gain.
Here are the mistakes you must avoid, according to nutritionist Palak Nagpal:
1. Too many carbs
Relying on potatoes, sabudana and fried foods can lead to weight gain and make you feel sluggish. Instead, go for balanced meals that include protein, like kuttu cheela or makhana dosa and add plenty of vegetables to your plate.
2. Overeating at night
Eating heavy meals in the evening can hinder your progress by promoting fat storage, as your activity level decreases at night. Opt for lighter meals in the evening to avoid this.
3. Giving in to sugar cravings
Fasting often triggers sugar cravings, but indulging in sugary drinks or fruit juices can lead to energy crashes. Choose natural alternatives like fruits, dates or raisins to satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthier way.
4. Munching all-day
Constant snacking can overwhelm your digestive system. Stick to having structured meals every 2.5 to 3 hours to give your digestion a break and maintain balance.
Palak Nagpal has also provided some healthy dinner options. Check them out:
1. Samak Rice with paneer and mint chutney/curd
A light and filling meal with nutritious samak rice, paired with protein-rich paneer and refreshing mint chutney or curd.
2. Kuttu cheela stuffed with spiced potatoes and paneer
Kuttu (buckwheat) cheela filled with delicious spiced potato and paneer stuffing, offering a wholesome and balanced dinner.
3. Vratwale aloo with amaranth roti and curd
A comforting combination of vrat-friendly potatoes cooked with mild spices, served with fibre-rich amaranth roti and a side of curd.
4. Sweet potato and peanut tikki with cucumber raita
Crispy sweet potato and peanut tikkis, complemented by cooling cucumber raita, make for a tasty and nutritious meal.
5. Makhana dosa with peanut chutney
A unique twist on dosa, made with makhana (fox nuts) and paired with flavorful peanut chutney, perfect for a light and satisfying dinner.
Follow all these tips to watch your weight during Navratri.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
