Belly discomfort, gas, constipation, bloating and abdominal pain are all symptoms of IBS and there are certain foods which can make situations worse for you. Here's what you must avoid in order to reduce discomfort from IBS.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 1, 2017 12:05 IST
Are You Suffering From IBS? Here Are 7 Foods You Must Avoid

IBS sufferers, you must not eat these foods

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. IBS episode can occur very often and leave you embarrassed
  2. IBS symptoms differ in people so diet alterations required can also vary
  3. Cabbage can lead to gas which may cause immense stomach ache

Belly discomfort, gas, constipation, bloating and abdominal pain, yes we are talking about Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). An IBS episode can occur very often and leave you in terribly embarrassing situations. People dealing with this condition often complain of an inability to control the symptoms. For treatment, the best option available is altering your diet. But here's the catch. Because IBS symptoms can differ in people, the diet alterations required can also vary. For this, you can test what exactly is causing the trigger by checking the changes in your body.

Here we enlist the top 7 foods you must avoid in order to keep IBS at bay.

1. Milk

Not only is it milk, but all sorts of lactic foods like butter, cheese, yogurt can lead to gas and bloating in lactose intolerant people. As a result, the body is unable to digest lactose which then passes through the colon where bacteria ferments leading to bloating.

foods that causes ibs symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Broccoli

Broccoli is one the most high-fibre food and is packed with nutrition. But for people suffering from IBS, broccoli can causes gas. If you wish to have broccoli, you can have the vegetable by boiling it.

foods that causes ibs symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Cabbage

For people suffering from IBS, cabbage is the worst food item. Cabbage can lead to gas which may cause immense stomach ache. Some lettuce can also cause same amount of discomfort.

4. Corn

High sugar and fibre content of corn makes it a big 'no no' for IBS sufferers. But for those who absolutely can't give up on corn, processed corn cream is a good option.

5. Coffee

If you are a coffee lover and an IBS sufferer, this one is bad news for you. Caffeine can lead to dehydration which increases the likeliness of getting diarrhoea. So IBS sufferers, time to quit consuming coffee.

foods that causes ibs symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Alcohol

When dealing with IBS, all fun just comes to an end. The occasional booze also needs to come to an end with this. Though you need to eliminate it altogether, you can have tonic water cocktails once in a while.

foods that causes ibs symptoms

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Pizza

This one is painful for pizza lovers. The chicken, tomatoes, cheese and fatty meat in pizza will worsen IBS symptoms for you. 



