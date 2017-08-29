ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Piles Can Be Treated With These Home Remedies, #4 Is The Most Effective

Piles Can Be Treated With These Home Remedies, #4 Is The Most Effective

A very common problem in Indian, piles can be calmed with these home remedies. To begin with, quit spicy food.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 29, 2017 02:23 IST
3-Min Read
Piles Can Be Treated With These Home Remedies, #4 Is The Most Effective

Piles can be calmed with simple home remedies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The most common reason for developing this condition is spicy food
  2. Use wet wipes or baby wipes to soothe affected area
  3. Haemorrhoids can also be treated by changing in lifestyle, clothing, diet

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, is a very common problem in Indians between the ages of 45 to 65 years. Piles refer to a condition wherein the veins of the anus and rectum swell up and lead to itching, pain and sometimes rectal bleeding during a bowel movement. The most common reason for developing this condition is consumption of spicy food. Though it goes away in a few weeks on its own but those few weeks can cause you mild to extreme discomfort. Luckily there are a few home remedies for piles that can be very helpful in reducing the amount of discomfort caused and making them more tolerable.

Take a look at these medication-free remedies for haemorrhoids:-

1. A warm and comforting bath

After a bowel movement, sit in a bathtub filled with warm water (just to cover the legs) with a cup of Epson salts or apple cider vinegar. This may help in reducing irritation and swelling in veins. Coconut oil can also be used for the purpose.

 

coconut oil moisturizes affected area

This is a good way to calm piles
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Aloe vera

This home remedy has proved helpful in treating many other ailments. Here, aloe vera is that remedy for haemorrhoids which helps in relieving you from burning, itching and swelling. It is important to ensure that you have opted for a pure form of aloe vera, else it may just worsen your condition. Take some aloe vera gel on your finger and apply it on the external haemorrhoid gently. Repeat it for 2 to 3 days for relief. You can also keep it in the refrigerator to keep the gel cool and fresh.

 

aloe vera calms piles

Apply the gel gently on the affected area
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Wipes

Use wet wipes or baby wipes, specifically those which have aloe vera or hazel, they help in soothing the affected area. Avoid wipes with alcohol or perfume content as it may cause more irritation and a burning sensation.

4. Ice pack

Ice packs prove to be a good home remedy for pile. It is very helpful in reducing pain, irritation and burning in the affected area. You can cover an ice pack in a piece of cloth and apply on the affected area for 15 minutes at a time. Make sure that ice is covered in a cloth or paper towel. This trick is very useful to calm large and painful haemorrhoids.

5. Loose and comfortable clothing

Avoid tight and fitted clothes, loose cotton wear is a better option as it allows your skin to breathe. Cotton undergarments keep your anal region clean and dry. Also, try to avoid scented detergents and fabric softeners.

Haemorrhoids can also be dealt with a change in lifestyle, clothing and diet. Some simple home remedies for piles that can be included in your lifestyle are eating high-in-fibre content food, not sitting in the same place for too long, not delaying bowel and exercising regularly. 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------