Piles Can Be Treated With These Home Remedies, #4 Is The Most Effective

A very common problem in Indian, piles can be calmed with these home remedies. To begin with, quit spicy food.
Piles can be calmed with simple home remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- The most common reason for developing this condition is spicy food
- Use wet wipes or baby wipes to soothe affected area
- Haemorrhoids can also be treated by changing in lifestyle, clothing, diet
Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, is a very common problem in Indians between the ages of 45 to 65 years. Piles refer to a condition wherein the veins of the anus and rectum swell up and lead to itching, pain and sometimes rectal bleeding during a bowel movement. The most common reason for developing this condition is consumption of spicy food. Though it goes away in a few weeks on its own but those few weeks can cause you mild to extreme discomfort. Luckily there are a few home remedies for piles that can be very helpful in reducing the amount of discomfort caused and making them more tolerable.
Take a look at these medication-free remedies for haemorrhoids:-
1. A warm and comforting bath
After a bowel movement, sit in a bathtub filled with warm water (just to cover the legs) with a cup of Epson salts or apple cider vinegar. This may help in reducing irritation and swelling in veins. Coconut oil can also be used for the purpose.
2. Aloe vera
This home remedy has proved helpful in treating many other ailments. Here, aloe vera is that remedy for haemorrhoids which helps in relieving you from burning, itching and swelling. It is important to ensure that you have opted for a pure form of aloe vera, else it may just worsen your condition. Take some aloe vera gel on your finger and apply it on the external haemorrhoid gently. Repeat it for 2 to 3 days for relief. You can also keep it in the refrigerator to keep the gel cool and fresh.
3. Wipes
Use wet wipes or baby wipes, specifically those which have aloe vera or hazel, they help in soothing the affected area. Avoid wipes with alcohol or perfume content as it may cause more irritation and a burning sensation.
4. Ice pack
Ice packs prove to be a good home remedy for pile. It is very helpful in reducing pain, irritation and burning in the affected area. You can cover an ice pack in a piece of cloth and apply on the affected area for 15 minutes at a time. Make sure that ice is covered in a cloth or paper towel. This trick is very useful to calm large and painful haemorrhoids.
5. Loose and comfortable clothing
Avoid tight and fitted clothes, loose cotton wear is a better option as it allows your skin to breathe. Cotton undergarments keep your anal region clean and dry. Also, try to avoid scented detergents and fabric softeners.
Haemorrhoids can also be dealt with a change in lifestyle, clothing and diet. Some simple home remedies for piles that can be included in your lifestyle are eating high-in-fibre content food, not sitting in the same place for too long, not delaying bowel and exercising regularly.
