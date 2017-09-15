Home » Living Healthy » Are There Any Side Effects Of Sugar Free Supplements?
Are There Any Side Effects Of Sugar Free Supplements?
A study at Purdue University, US, has found that diet sodas may cause health problems like obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
Be it sugar free gold or sweet and low, use a product only after medical consultation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sugar free is not risk free
- Don't start using a product without proper medical consultation
- Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than sugar and is used in diet colas
Be it sugar free gold or sweet and low, you can't start using a product without proper medical consultation. If you are a diabetic, it might have severe consequences for you. If not, the consequences might be different. Avoid these artificial sweeteners to stay fit and healthy.
Aspartame
Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than sugar and is used liberally in diet colas. It has various side effects, including headaches, anxiety, heart palpitations, weight gain, depression and neurological disorders.
Sucralose
About 600 times sweeter than sugar and the most heat-stable of the lot, sucralose is widely used in baked foods and pastries, apart from frozen yogurts and chewing gums.
According to health experts, the natural sweeteners (as listed below) fall under 'slightly healthy' category because they contain harmful elements in less quantity in comparison to refined sugar. But they can be chosen as an agreeable alternative to it because these sweeteners not just give you sugary delight but also enriches your body with essential nutrients.
1. Coconut Sugar
Packed with various essential nutrients like Zinc, Potassium, poly-phenol and various antioxidant substances, coconut sugar is a versatile alternative to refined white sugar. The fiber and high nutrient content in it makes it one of the most recommended sweetener and its availability makes it an easy choice for many of us.
2. Dates
Dates are loaded with potassium, magnesium, iron and vitamin B6 which makes it a boon for those who are suffering from indigestion and constipation problems. The nutrient content of dates also helps in boosting metabolic process in the body and gets you out of painful bowel movements. It is advised that dates should be consumed in paste form. It not only makes your dish sweet and tasty but also adds an extra flavour to it.
3. Raw Honey
Raw honey is considered to be a 'super food' as it contains all the essential nutrients in adequate amounts. It contains phosphorous, zinc, vitamin B6, riboflavin, niacin etc. It also contains anti-oxidants which gives it anti-bacterial characteristic.
According to health experts, honey should not be cooked and fried. It should be added to salads, sprouts, milkshakes and other sweet dishes after it is cooked because honey loses its nutrient content when it is cooked and fried.
4. Brown Rice Syrup
Brown Rice Syrup is prepared by fermenting Brown rice with the help of enzymes to breakdown starch. The obtained liquid is then heated until the adequate consistency is achieved. Brown Rice Syrup works as an amazing alternative to corn syrup and is recommended to be added in one to one ratio.
5. Banana Puree
Bananas are a good source of fiber and potassium and contains Vitamin- B6 and Vitamin-C in high amounts. While it works amazingly well in treating loose-motions, this can be used as a healthy and tasty alternative to white sugar.
The natural thickness in the fruit because of fiber content and its irreplaceable taste makes it one of the most loved alternative to normal sugar.
Although these natural sweeteners contain harmful glucose complexes in lesser quantity in comparison to other sugars, excessive intake of these sweeteners should be avoided if you want to keep yourself fit and healthy in the longer run.
