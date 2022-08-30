ASK OUR EXPERTS

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Desserts You Can Relish This Festive Season

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Desserts You Can Relish This Festive Season

Diabetes-Friendly Dessert: Don't worry, we have handpicked a bunch of sugar-free desserts only for you. These will not only allow you to enjoy the celebrations but will also keep the sugar levels in check.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 30, 2022 09:27 IST
2-Min Read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 7 Diabetic-Friendly Desserts You Can Relish This Festive Season

Ganesh Chaturthi: Oats kheer is a way healthier alternative to white riche kheer

Ganesh Chaturthi minus sweets isn't really a match. Without the goodness of modaks or a luscious bowl of kheer, the celebrations are incomplete. So what's stopping you? Worried about your fitness and those blood sugar spikes? Well, high-five. If you have a sweet tooth that just cannot resist a dessert but you need to be off sugar, we got your back. A sweet treat is undoubtedly a delight to relish but oodles of refined sugar used in it would end up adding calories to your diet. Not to forget shooting up the sugar levels.

Don't worry, we have handpicked a bunch of sugar-free desserts only for you. These will not only allow you to enjoy the celebrations but will also keep the sugar levels in check. FYI: They are sugar-free recipes. 

1. Ragi Coconut Laddoo


Made with millet or Ragi flour, Ragi Coconut Laddoo is a delicious laddoo loaded with fibre, minerals and protein. Packed with the goodness of coconut, jaggery and crunchy peanuts, this qualifies as a great treat for diabetics. 

2. Two-In-One Phirni 


Phirni is a classic Indian dessert. The creamy sweet rice pudding is a rich mix of almonds, milk and cardamom with flavours of pistachio and rose essence. This two-in-one dessert is a perfect contender for festive occasions.

3. Sugar-Free Modak 

Ganesh Chaturthi without modak? Not happening. Gorge on an irresistible plate of modaks guilt-free. How? Follow this recipe to make sugar-free dumplings. 

4. Rice Pudding 

This rice pudding has a zingy and refreshing pineapple twist. Not to forget the lingering flavours of lemongrass, lime leaves, cinnamon, cardamom and nutmeg. This sugar-free recipe has the natural sweetness of milk and is served with pineapple compote. 

5. Oats Kheer 

Oats kheer, as the name suggests, has the sheer goodness of oats along with dry fruits and nuts. This delicious and healthy dessert is a treat for health enthusiasts. Though sugar is not mandatory in this recipe, you can add it as per your preference. 

6. Eggless Brownie Cookie 

Don't worry, these chocolate brownie cookies will not deter your fitness goals. Made with whole grain wheat flour (atta) instead of refined flour (maida), this eggless brownie cookie recipe is a steal. Save it right away. 

7. Ragi Malpua 

Indian pancake dessert with a healthy twist, we present you the recipe of Ragi Malpua. It will give you a wholesome and guilt-free experience of dessert. Note: Usually malpuas are deep fried, you can always make them on a non-stick pan.

Enjoy Ganesh Chaturthi with these delicious yet healthy sweet dishes.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

