Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Offers Up To 69% Off On Weighing Machines: Do Not Miss Exciting Deals

A healthy body weight is a common goal that many strive to achieve. A healthy, well-balanced diet, regular exercise, sleep cycle, eating habits, meal timings and many other factors can affect your weight. Maintaining a healthy weight should be of utmost importance as obesity is a common risk factor for several chronic diseases like hypertension, type-2 diabetes, poor cholesterol levels and the list is long. A healthy weight not only reduces the risk of several diseases but also promotes your mental and physical well-being. While on your weight loss journey, it becomes extremely important to check your weight on a regular basis to keep track of your progress. It will keep you motivated and help you stay consistent. Checking your weight also helps you formulate plans for your diet and exercise routine. What is better than keeping a weighing machine handy? If you are also planning to buy a weighing machine, Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering the best deals that you cannot afford to miss. Some of the best brands are offering up to 69% off on weighing machines. To help you avail the best deals, we have hand-picked some of the best options for you.
1. HealthSense Ultra-Lite Digital Personal Body Weighing Scale
The HealthSense Ultra-Lite PS126 comes with a large LCD and backlight to display numbers. With a weighing capacity between 5kg to 180kg, a 'Unit' button allows you to toggle between (kilogram) kg/ (pound) lb/ (stone) st as per convenience. It is also embedded with four high precision G sensors that help in delivering accurate results. This machine is also energy efficient as it gets switched off automatically when not in use. This machine comes with one year warranty. Originally priced at Rs 2300, you can buy HealthSense Ultra-Lite PS126 weight machine at just Rs 1198 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Specifications:
Dimensions: 35 x 33.5 x 5.5 Centimeters
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Warranty: 1-year limited off-site service warranty on manufacturing defects
Weight range: 5kg to 180kg
2. Healthgenie Thick Tempered Glass LCD Display Digital Weighing Machine
Healthgenie HD-93 electronic digital weighing scale offers three measuring units kg/lb/st. It has a bright and wide LCD display. Some additional features of this weighing machine include a room temperature display, low battery indicator and auto-off feature. Healthgenie Weighing scale comes with 12 months warranty on manufacturing defects. It is made up of good quality tempered glass which is durable. Healthgenie HD-93 electronic digital weighing machine was for Rs 1199. During the Amazon festive sale, you can buy this at Rs 689 only.
Specifications:
Dimensions: 26 x 26 x 2 Centimetres
Material: Tempered glass
Warranty: 1 year after purchase
Weight range: Up to 180 Kg
3. Dr Trust Electronic Platinum Rechargeable Digital Personal Weighing Scale
Dr Trust's weighting machine is ultra-slim and portable. The device is powered with a 500 mAh battery. It comes with a USB cable for charging. It is made with 6 mm tempered glass. It also displays room temperature. Dr Trust digital weighting machine can show results up to 400 lb/180 kg. The machine is also embedded with low battery and overload indicators. It also comes with patented gauge sensors for accurate results. The Amazon's Great Indian Sale is offering 69% off on this weighting machine. Priced at Rs 3200, you can now buy it for just Rs 998 on Amazon.
Specifications:
Dimensions: 28 x 29 x 3 Centimeters
Material: Tempered glass
Weight range: Up to 180 Kg
4. Voetex Zone Digital Weight Machine
With a capacity of up to 180 kg Voetex Zone digital weighing machine comes with 4 high precision sensors. It can measure weight in three weighing units that are st, lb and Kg. It is equipped with step-on technology with auto on/off function and a low battery indicator. Place the weighing scale on a hard and flat surface to avoid inaccurate results. It is made up of sturdy tempered glass. You can grab the Voetex Zone digital weighing machine at just Rs 799 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. You will also get a measuring tape free!
Specifications:
Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 3 Centimeters
Material: Tempered glass
Weight range: Up to 180 Kg
5. Mievida Fit F9 Personal Digital Weighing Machine with Skipping Rope
Mievida Fit F9 Personal Digital Weighing Machine can help you keep track of your progress. This body scale comes with LCD display and backlight for convenient visibility. It has a low battery indication, a room temperature indicator and auto on/off. With four precise measuring points, the device can sense changes in your weight effectively. The manufacturer offers one year warranty and a skipping rope with the product. During the Amazon festive sale, you can buy Mievida Fit F9 Personal Digital Weighing Machine for just Rs 799 which was for 1999 originally.
Specifications:
Dimensions: 27 x 27 x 2.4 Centimeters
Material: Tempered glass
Weight range: Up to 180 Kg
Warranty: 1 year after purchase
Choose the perfect weighing machine to achieve your fitness goals effectively. Remember, the first reading of a new weighing machine is a calibration reading and it should be disregarded.
