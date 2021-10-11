Amazon Sale 2021: Get Up To 58% Off On Best-Selling Whey Proteins
Protein is a crucial macronutrient that your body needs on daily basis. Protein is popularly known as the building block of the human body. But not all proteins are the same. Whey protein is one of the primary proteins obtained from whey, the liquid part of the milk that separates from the curd while making cheese. Whey is an excellent source of high-quality protein that promotes muscle growth. Whey protein also promotes the feeling of fullness and suppresses cravings, resulting in weight loss. It can offer many other benefits other than weight loss and muscle building. A study published in The British Journal of Nutrition found that consuming whey protein can significantly decrease bad cholesterol levels. Another study revealed that whey protein is beneficial to your cardiovascular health as it can help lower blood pressure. Whey protein is commonly found in the form of a powder that can be added to different foods and drinks. If you are a fitness enthusiast and want to buy whey protein then this is the best time! Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is offering never-like-before deals on whey proteins. The sale is offering up to 40-44% off on some of the best brands.
To help you grab the best deal, we have handpicked some of the best offers.
1. Himalaya Quista Pro Advanced Whey Protein Powder (Chocolate)
Himalaya's Quista Pro advanced whey protein contains 3 whey protein blend, concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate for faster absorption. Quista Pro is enriched with herbal actives which develops bone health, build stamina and endurance. This whey protein is sugar-free that vegetarians can add to their diet. It is also fortified with calcium and vitamins for better bone health. Quista Pro whey protein contains taurine which minimises post-workout injury and aids in faster muscle recovery. Originally priced at Rs 2,500, you can buy this for just Rs 1,900 during the Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.
Specifications:
Price: Rs 1900
Rating: 4 out of 5
Weight: 1Kg
Diet type: Vegetarian
2. Fast&Up 100% Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 30 Servings)
Fast&Up Whey protein is a blend of Isolate and Concentrate Whey. It is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, bodybuilders and athletes. Fast&Up Whey protein is powered with pure Digestive Enzyme - Pepzyme AG that promotes digestion and helps prevent bloating, gastric issues that are commonly associated with protein supplements. It will help you build muscles, improve endurance and boost stamina. If you are a chocolate lover, try this rich chocolate flavour with no added sugar. You can grab this whey protein during the Great Indian sale at just Rs 1988.
Specifications:
Price: Rs 1988
Rating: 4.2 out of 5
Weight: 1Kg
Diet type: Vegetarian
3. Nakpro Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate (Chocolate)
Nakpro Gold whey protein is an easy to mix protein powder fortified with digestive enzymes that can help in max absorption. it will help you build lean muscle, enhance recovery, support healthy metabolism and reduce muscle loss. This whey protein blend is available in chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, coffee and mango. Nakpro Gold whey protein was for 2999 and now it is for Rs 1259. So, save more and grab this 58% off deal before the time runs out.
Specifications:
Price: Rs 1259
Rating: 3.9 out of 5
Weight: 1Kg
Diet type: Vegetarian
4. Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein (Belgian Chocolate)
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein is a blend of ultra-filtered Whey Protein Isolate and Whey Protein Concentrate. It promotes muscle growth, counteracts muscle breakdown, and supports your workout recovery. This whey protein is sugar-free, soy-free and preservative-free. It is also sports-friendly which means athletes can also consume this Bigmuscles whey protein. Buy this best seller product during the great Indian sale at a 44% discount. Priced at Rs 2199, it is now available for Rs 1239.
Specifications:
Price: Rs 1239
Rating: 3.8 out of 5
Weight: 1Kg
Diet type: Vegetarian
5. MyFitFuel Whey Protein (Swiss Vanilla)
MFF's whey protein is made with high-grade whey protein concentrates and isolates. It is a high-quality low-fat whey protein blend. This whey protein helps in muscle repair and recovery. MyFitFuel Whey Protein is low in carbs with no sugar, no aspartame or artificial colours. This whey protein is made to provide a unique 80:20 split ratio, of whey protein concentrate and whey protein isolate. Originally priced at Rs 2299, you can buy 1 Kg of MyFitFuel Whey Protein at just Rs 1334 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Specifications:
Price: Rs 1334
Rating: 4.4 out of 5
Weight: 1Kg
Diet type: Vegetarian
Whey protein can offer you many benefits. It is best to consult your fitness expert, nutritionist or healthcare professional before adding one to your diet.
