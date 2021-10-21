Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers Up To 77% Off On Foot Massagers: Here Are The Best Deals
After a long, tiring day a relaxing foot massage can take away all your stress. It can also help relieve feet ache to an extent. According to research, a foot massage can offer several amazing health benefits too. It can help you deal with stress and leave you energised. A foot massage activates your nervous system and improves blood circulation. Low stress levels and overall relaxation after a foot massage also encourage better sleep at night. Other than a foot massage with hands, there are several massagers that can help you relax anytime at your home. You can buy an automatic foot massager that does not require any assistance. If you want to buy a foot massager, Amazon's Great Indian Sale is offering the best deals. The Amazon's festive sale is offering up to 77% off on foot massagers. To help you grab the best deals, we have handpicked a few foot massagers for you. Let's take a look at these amazing offers.
1. AGARO 33158 Electric Shiatsu Foot Massager
This foot massager offers a manual mode to target your areas such as calves with adjustable speed and two different massaging directions. It comes with 4 optional modes for a comfortable massage. The product comes with removable and washable foot sleeves. You can use this while sitting on a chair. You can also use this to massage different body parts like calves, arms and hamstrings. Originally priced at Rs 11,499, you can buy AGARO 33158 Electric Shiatsu Foot Massager at just Rs 3,999 during the Amazon's Great Indian Festival.
Colour: Black
Material: Faux Leather
Power source: Corded Electric
Rating: 4.1 out of 5
2. Lifelong LLM99 Foot, Calf and Leg Massager
This foot massager offers 3 auto programs and 3 personal preference programs. The device is also enabled with a LED display for easy operating. You can choose from four massaging modes- kneading, vibrating, rolling and heating. It also comes with two removable fabric covers that can be washed easily. With a flat 69% off you can buy Lifelong LLM99 Foot, Calf and Leg Massager for Rs 11,839 only on Amazon, which was originally priced at Rs 38,000.
Colour: Dark brown
Material: Rubber
Power Source: Corded Electric
Rating: 3.9 out of 5
3. JSB HF95 Compact Shiatsu Foot Massager
This foot massager comes with a foot roller, air pressure and heat modes. It is designed with kneading pads for a close massage experience. The product also comes with one year national warranty. The device claims to relieve foot pain, calf pain and improve blood pressure. JSB HF95 Compact Shiatsu Foot Massager was for Rs 9,500. During the Amazon festive sale, you can buy this for Rs 4,999.
Colour: Blue
Material: Faux leather and rubber
Warranty: One year
Rating: 3.8 out of 5
4. Dr Physio Powerful Electric Leg, Foot and Calf Massager Machine
This massager offers a synergetic combination of kneading, vibration and heating actions. It can perform different types of massages like kneading massage, acupoint massage, air pressure massage, scraping massage, rolling massage and calf massage to maximize relief to the muscles. The detachable fabric cover in the device comes with a zip which makes it easy to clean. Dr Physio Powerful Electric Leg, Foot and Calf Massager Machine was priced at 38,000 but Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering a discount of 77%. You can now buy this for 8,799 during the sale.
Colour: Silver
Material: Rubber
5. HealthSense Heal-Touch LM 310 Foot Massager Machine
HealthSense foot massager can be operated with a wireless remote to access power ON/OFF, speed, direction, apart from shuffling between manual and automatic modes or adding heat, without affecting the massage. The rotating stand in the machine can help change angles so you can effortlessly massage your feet, calves and arms, while comfortably sitting on the floor, sofa or office chair or just lying down. This massaging machine offers one year service warranty on manufacturing defects. It was earlier for Rs 11,000. The Amazon Great Indian Sale is offering a huge discount on HealthSense foot massager and you can buy it for Rs 5,999.
Colour: Grey
Material: Plastic
Power Source: Corded Electric
Warranty: One year
Rating: 4.1 out of 5
