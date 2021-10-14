Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Get Up To 63% Off On Gym Equipment And Stay Fit At Home
Amazon's Great Indian Sale is offering best deals on gym equipment. So what are you waiting up? Upgrade your exercise routine and get fitter at home.
The Amazon Festive Sale is offering up to 63% off on gym equipment
With gyms being shut due to the pandemic, almost everyone's fitness goals have taken a backseat. Staying physically inactive not only leads to weight gain but also affects your mental and physical health. Work from home combined with zero exercise can make your health suffer in more ways than one. In such a situation, home workouts are the best resort. While staying at home, you can still stick to your fitness goals by exercising at the comfort of your home. Since you can connect with your fitness expert digitally, some common gym equipment is all you need. These will help you maximise your results and you will no longer miss your gym. Now, you might be wondering how to buy gym equipment. Fret not! Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is here. The festive sale is offering the best deals on gym equipment that can help you stay in your best shape. To help you grab the best deals, here are some of the great deals on common gym equipment that you wouldn't want to miss.
Amazon Sale 2021: Buy gym equipment at the best prices
1. Aurion Set of 2 PVC Dumbbells
With dumbbells, you can make many exercises more effective. Aurion hand weight dumbbells are suitable for strength training, aerobic exercises, CrossFit, home-based training and much more. Both beginners and experienced can use these. These hand weights are non-slippery and offer a firm grip. Aurion Set of 2 PVC Dumbbells will also not lead to starches on the floor. Originally priced at Rs 599, you can buy a pack of 2 kg each Aurion PVC Dumbbells at just Rs 249 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Specifications-
Colour: Blue
Material: Polyvinyl Chloride
Weight: 2 Kg X 2 Dumbbells
Number of items: 2
2. Kore PVC 20-50 Kg Home Gym Set
This gym set comes with 30 Kg of PVC weights (2.5 Kg x 4 = 10 Kg + 5 Kg x 4 = 20Kg), a 3 feet plain rod, a 3 feet curl rod, two 14 inch dumbbell rods, 1 Kg X 2 PVC dumbbells, 100% pure leather gym gloves, 1 gym backpack, 1 skipping rope, 1 hand gripper with 4 locks and clippers for rods. This combination of gym equipment is perfect for a complete workout. This combination was priced at Rs 2179 but during the Amazon sale, you can buy it for Rs 1999.
3. Boldfit Gym Ball for exercise and yoga with Pump
Boldfit Gym Ball is a perfect addition to your home workouts. It can be used in multiple exercises like Pilates, yoga, stretching etc. You can use it for stretching and relaxing shoulders, arms, hips and thighs. With a diameter of 65 cm, the ball is made with high-density PVC material. It can resist up to 150 kg. This stability ball comes with a quick inflation foot pump. The ball is designed with horizontal ribs that improve grip. You can add Boldfit Gym Ball to your fitness routine at just Rs 799 during the Amazon sale. It was earlier priced at Rs 1399.
Specifications-
Colour: Grey
Material: PVC
Item diameter: 65 Centimetres
4. PRO365 Dual Wide Ab Roller Wheel
Flat ab is a dream of many. An ab roller can help you strengthen and tone the core, shoulders, arms and back. You will also get a knee pad that can protect and support your knees during the workout. This easy-grip wheel also comes with a light stainless steel rod which can bear up to 100 kg. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can buy PRO365 Dual Wide Ab Roller Wheel at just Rs 283 which was earlier for Rs 599.
Specifications-
Material: Alloy Steel, Plastic
Item weight: 425 Grams
5. Shoppofobix Resistance Exercise Bands
These bands can be a part of your resistance training. Shoppofobix resistance bands come in a set of 5 colourful bands. This set includes- Black (30 lbs), Green (15 lbs), Blue (25 lbs), Red (15 lbs) and Yellow (10 lbs). You can use these as per requirement. These bands are made up of 100% natural latex. This combination comes with a door anchor, a waterproof travel bag, two ankle straps and two handles. You can buy all this for just Rs 550 during Amazon's Great Indian Sale.
Specifications-
Material: Rubber
Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 10 Centimeters
Exercise at home and stay fit!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
