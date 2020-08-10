Amazing Health Benefits Of Almond Oil For Skin, Hair And More; Know Ways To Use This Oil
Almond oil health benefits: This nutritious oil is beneficial for your health in various ways. You can fight different skin issues and problems too with the help of almond oil. Here are some benefits you need to know and ways to use.
Almond oil is beneficial for your heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Almond is loaded with vitamin E and A
- This oil is beneficial for your heart health
- Almond oil is good fro your skin in several ways
Almond is loaded with health benefits and essential nutrients. It is beneficial for your overall health and the benefits of almonds for heart health are quite popular. Almonds are also good for diabetics and help boost skin and hair health. These are also loaded with antioxidants. Adding almonds to diet can help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. If you are trying to lose weight, you can add almonds to your diet in moderation as it can keep you full for longer. Similarly, almond oil is beneficial for your overall health. You might be wondering how to use almond oil. Here are some notable health benefits of almond oil and different ways to use it.
Health benefits of almond oil
1. Beneficial for skin
Almond oil is loaded with essential nutrients that can help fight different skin issues. It can control the signs of ageing and marks on the skin. Almond oil can reduce puffiness and dark circle. Dry skin, acne, sun damage, appearance of scars and stretch marks are some issues that can be solved with the almond oil.
2. Promotes hair health
Almond oil is good for your hair too. It can reduce dandruff and irritation on the scalp. Vitamin E in almond oil also promotes hair oil. You can mix almond oil with a carrier oil like coconut oil or olive oil for application and massage.
3. High in antioxidants
This oi is a great source of antioxidant vitamin E. Around one tablespoon of almond oil can offer you 26 percent of the daily requirement. Antioxidants can help you fight damage caused by free radicals. These can help delay ageing process and boost heart health.
4. Contain omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids are important for the body in several ways. Most sources of omega-3 are animal-based. Almond is a suitable plant-based option for vegetarians to receive omega-3 fatty acids.
How to use almond oil?
Do not cook foods in almond oil as you should not heat the oil. Also, add the oil to your diet in moderation. You can use almond oil as a salad dressing or sprinkle in small amount on foods. For skin, it can be added to your creams and oil.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
