Alopecia: Here Are 3 Different Kinds Of The Disease That Causes Hair Loss On The Scalp, Face And Even Other Areas Of The Body
Alopecia is a condition of severe hair loss and here is how you can detect it.
Alopecia areata is the kind of alopecia which causes hair loss in patches on the scalp
This year, at the Oscars, there was a major controversy surrounding actor Will Smith's wife, Jada Smith. That incident also brought to the focus Jada Smith's concerning health condition — alopecia, or severe hair loss. Though most of us keep complaining about hair loss time and again, we seldom take medical advice for that. Alopecia is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and even other parts of the body. There are three different types of alopecia. And, there are ways to detect them too. In an Instagram post, dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta discusses these three types of alopecia.
1. Alopecia areata
The most commonly reported type of hair loss involves bald patches or spots on the scalp.
2. Alopecia totalis
This type affects the whole head, including eyelashes and eyebrows. It's a more advanced stage of alopecia areata.
3. Alopecia Universalis
This term relates to hair loss all over the body and is the most severe form.
If you think you might have some form of alopecia, it's best not to take matters into your hands. Instead, Dr. Geetika suggests making an appointment with your doctor immediately for the best treatment.
Here's her post:
Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta often shared vital skincare tips with her followers. While explaining alopecia areata, she says it's an illness that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, or other regions of the body. It's caused by the immune system attacking hair follicles for unknown reasons. Young adults and children are the most vulnerable. It can affect persons of all genders and ages too.
She adds that people who have alopecia areata, may be at a higher risk of developing eczema, asthma, nasal allergies, and vitiligo.
When it comes to treatment, she says there isn't any. Though some amount of hair growth can be promoted through topical and local injections, patches of hair may continue to fall.
The signs of alopecia areata, according to the National Institutes of Health, include sudden loss of round or oval patches of hair on the scalp. Any other portion of the body, such as beard in men, eyebrows, or eyelashes, could also be affected.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
