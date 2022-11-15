Acid Reflux: Can Negative-Calorie Foods Help Cure And Prevent Heartburn?
The lower esophageal sphincter, a muscle ring, acts as a valve at the opening to your stomach (LES). The LES typically closes as soon as food enters it. An acid produced by your stomach may rise into your oesophagus if the LES doesn't completely seal or opens too frequently. This may result in symptoms like heartburn, and a burning chest ache. You might have gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly known as acid reflux disease, if your symptoms occur more frequently than twice a week (GERD).
Acid Reflux: Are negative-calorie foods effective?
What are negative-calorie foods?
Negative-calorie foods are often foods rich in water. Supposedly, you can consume as many negative calorie items as you wish without gaining weight because doing so requires more calories than the foods themselves do to digest.
This may suggest that these foods negate the addition of calories. This does not imply that these foods are low in calories; rather, it only means that you end up burning more calories than you take in. Due to their ability to improve digestion and be rich in water, these foods act as a great addition to your diet if you have heartburn.
How do negative-calorie foods cure acid reflux?
As you may know, there are various factors that cause heartburn. These factors can be altered by consuming negative-calorie foods.
1. Balances meals
Huge meals or immediately lying down following a heavy meal can cause heartburn. Consuming a substantial meal and laying on your back, or hunching your waist also increase the chances of heartburn. Although lying down should be ignored completely. Eating fresh negative-calorie foods can help in the digestion of these unhealthy foods.
2. Helps in weight management
Being obese or overweight keeps one at a greater risk of experiencing acid reflux. Negative-calorie foods as the name suggests help burn calories. These foods help manage our overall calorie intake and may even improve our diet as a whole.
3. Help counter foods bad for heartburn
Eating specific foods, such as spicy or fatty foods, citrus, tomato, chocolate, mint, garlic, or onions can all lead to acid reflux. However, most of these foods can be hard to eliminate from an Indian diet. In fact, most of these foods provide various nutrients and benefits to our bodies. Hence, incorporating negative-calorie foods can help lower the risk of heartburn.
4. Combats heartburn from problematic fluids
Drinking specific drinks, like alcohol, fizzy beverages, coffee, or tea can also lead to acid reflux. Similar to the foods discussed above, eliminating these foods completely can be impossible. Unfortunately, these drinks often cause dehydration in the body. Hence, adding negative-calorie foods rich in water can help avoid dehydration.
Which negative-calorie foods cure or prevent heartburn?
The quantity of stomach acid released is influenced by the food you eat. One of the most important aspects of acid reflux control is making the appropriate meal choices. Changing your diet can also help with symptom relief.
Studies show that certain meals are incredibly effective at lowering the intensity and likelihood of developing acid reflux. Also, understand not all negative-calorie foods can be beneficial. You still must avoid citrus fruits and other negative-calorie foods that can trigger heartburn.
Food sources that help reduce acid reflux include:
- Carrots
- Cucumbers
- Watermelon
- Apples
- Spinach
- Broccoli
- Lettuce
Keep these dietary tips in mind in the future if you wish to prevent or cure heartburn.
