Acid Reflux Being A Hinder? Try These Remedies For Quick Relief
Here we share some easy home remedies to help provide you with quick relief from acid reflux.
Acid reflux, also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, causing symptoms like heartburn, chest pain, and a sour taste in the mouth. Home remedies can help provide quick relief from acid reflux by neutralising excess stomach acid, soothing the irritated lining of the oesophagus, and promoting better digestion. In this article, we share some easy home remedies to help provide you with quick relief from acid reflux.
7 Home remedies that can provide quick relief from acid reflux
1. Ginger tea
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe the stomach lining and reduce acid production. It can also help improve digestion and prevent the back-flow of stomach acid into the oesophagus. To use, steep fresh ginger slices in hot water for 10 minutes and drink it as tea. This remedy can provide quick relief from acid reflux symptoms like heartburn and nausea.
2. Baking soda and water
Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a natural antacid that can neutralise stomach acid, providing quick relief from acid reflux. Mixing half a teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of water and drinking it can help alleviate heartburn. However, it should be used sparingly, as excessive consumption can lead to side effects like gas or bloating.
3. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera juice is known for its soothing properties and can help reduce inflammation in the oesophagus caused by acid reflux. Drinking half a cup of aloe vera juice before meals can help coat the digestive tract and prevent irritation. Make sure to choose pure aloe vera juice that is specifically labeled for internal use.
4. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds have been traditionally used to soothe the digestive system. They contain anethole, a compound that can help reduce spasms in the gastrointestinal tract and prevent acid reflux. Chew half a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals, or brew them in hot water for tea, to alleviate heartburn and indigestion.
5. Bananas
Bananas are naturally alkaline and can help neutralise stomach acid. They also contain fibre, which aids digestion and prevents acid reflux. Eating a ripe banana can provide quick relief from heartburn and protect the lining of the oesophagus from irritation caused by acid.
6. Licorice root
Licorice root has been shown to increase the production of mucus in the oesophagus, which helps protect it from the damaging effects of stomach acid. Chew DGL tablets or take them in capsule form before meals to prevent and relieve acid reflux.
7. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects and can help reduce stress, which is a common trigger for acid reflux. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe the stomach lining. Drinking a cup of chamomile tea before bedtime may help reduce acid reflux symptoms and promote better digestion.
These home remedies can provide quick relief from acid reflux by neutralising stomach acid, soothing the digestive tract, and preventing symptoms. Incorporating them into your routine may help manage acid reflux effectively and improve overall digestive health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
