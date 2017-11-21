A Sneak Peek Into Miss World Manushi Chhillar's Fitness Secrets
Being a beauty pageant contestant is no child's play. Our Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar follows a strict workout and diet routine to sustain that perfect body and glow on her face.
Manushi Chhilar was recently crowned with the Miss World title
HIGHLIGHTS
- Manushi got back the Miss World crown to India after 17 years.
- She swears by planks and yoga as part of her fitness regime.
- Manushi stresses on the importance of having breakfast daily.
It was her one answer that helped her win so many accolades and appreciation from across the world. "Being a mother is certainly that one profession which deserves the highest salary, the highest respect and love." The words uttered by the recently-crowned Miss World from India - Manushi Chhillar, not only resonate with her identity, but are also a reflection of her true personality. The person who got the crown back home after 17 years, Manushi Chillar flaunted an epitome of grace and elegance during the beauty pageant held at Sanya in China.
But as we all know, it is no child's play to look that confident and perfect on the stage. From swimsuit competitions to evening gown competitions, contestants are expected to look well-toned and in the perfect shape to top the lists.
From a strict workout routine to a healthy diet regime, Manushi did everything that could help her bag the crown. Of the many achievements that she has to her credits, Manushi is a trained Kuchipudi dancer. She has been trained by maestros like Raja, Radha and Kaushalya Reddy.
Also, one of her favourite exercises is planks. "The plank utilises almost every single muscle of your body and is one of the best exercises you can do for your body!" she captioned a picture she uploaded on Instagram.
Whether it is early morning, in the afternoon or at midnight, Manushi makes sure she doesn't miss a single workout session. She makes sure she works out at least 4 times in a week. "Midnight gym visits. Fitness is not a luxury, it is a choice," she captioned another image on Instagram.
Additionally, Manushi also likes incorporating pilates, yoga, twisting, squats and kick-boxing in her fitness regime.
However, a healthy diet combined with exercise is the most effective way to have a fit body.
So as part of her diet regime, Manushi makes sure she doesn't skip breakfast. She believes that skipping breakfast increases one's hunger pangs by the end of the day. Also, she believes in using smaller plates as it reduces appetite and the temptation to snack on food that is high in fat and sugar. Sugar and refined sugar must be avoided in all conditions, recommends Manushi.
Typically, Manushi's diet includes two to three glasses of warm water, with or without lemon. For breakfast, she prefers plain yoghurt with oatmeal or wheat flakes and fresh fruits and seeds, or two to three egg whites with avocado, carrot, beets and sweet potato.
Her mid-meal snacking involves coconut water and fruits if she feels hungry.
For lunch, Manushi prefers quinoa/rice/chapati with a bowl of vegetables and shredded chicken/lentils.
For mid-meal snacking in evening, she consumes unsalted nuts followed by fruit or banana and fig smoothie.
And finally for Dinner, our Miss World likes having grilled or roasted chicken or fish with saute vegetables which include broccoli, carrots, beans and mushrooms.