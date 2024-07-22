Women's Health: This Nutritionist-Approved Dessert Will Help Deal With Hormonal Issues
To make things even easier, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a video recipe for almond milk kheer with haleem seeds on Instagram.
Ms. Nagpal states "It's a delicious way to boost iron levels, support ovulation, and improve fertility."
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) has become extremely common in today's world. Many young girls and women are dealing with this hormonal disorder. PCOD has several symptoms, including irregular menstrual cycles, acne, excess hair growth, and even infertility. If you have PCOD and are struggling to conceive, worry not. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a quick dietary solution for you. According to Palak, “Ladies in their late 20s or 30s dealing with hormonal issues” should consume Haleem (also known as aliv) seeds. These seeds can be added to kheer for a tasty and healthy dessert. For those who need a dairy-free option, Palak suggested replacing regular milk with almond milk.
To make things even easier, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a video recipe for almond milk kheer with haleem seeds on Instagram. Ms. Nagpal states “It's a delicious way to boost iron levels, support ovulation, and improve fertility.”
Here is a list of ingredients you need to make almond milk kheer with haleem seeds:
- 2 cups almond milk (freshly squeezed at home is best)
- 2 tablespoons soaked haleem as known as aliv seeds
- Chopped nuts of choice (e.g., almonds, walnuts)
- Seeds of choice (e.g., pumpkin seeds)
- Date paste (blend 2 dates with a little water)
Check out the step-by-step recipe for the healthy dessert below:
- Pour almond milk into a wok.
- Add the soaked chia seeds (don't use too many) to the almond milk.
- Stir in your favourite chopped nuts.
- Add the date paste and mix well.
- Bring the mixture to a boil, then cook on low heat for 5-7 minutes. Let it cool before enjoying!
In her caption, Nutritionist Palak Nagpal said, “Try almond milk kheer with Haleem seeds today and take a step towards better hormonal health!”
Check out her video below:
So if you are also having hormonal issues and finding it tough to conceive, try this recipe today.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.