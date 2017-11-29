The Secret To Fawad Khan's Impressive Personality, As He Celebrates His 36th Birthday
Birthday boy Fawad Khan has managed to create a niche for himself in Bollywood, through his incredible acting skills and breathtaking looks!
Fawad Khan with his wife Sadaf Khan
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fawad Khan was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 17
- The actor has always maintained a healthy diet
- He keeps wireless pump which calculates his calorie intake every day
A tiny glimpse he makes and we cannot help but go whoah! Yes, its none other than Fawad Khan's birthday today. The Pakistani actor won many hearts through his acting in films like Kapoor and Sons, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Before making his debut in Bollywood through Khoobsurat, the actor rose to stardom on the small screen because of shows like Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar on Zindagi channel. Today, while the Khans continue to rule B-town with their name and fame, a Khan like Fawad has managed to create a niche for himself and we couldn't be any less proud of him...
Let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about this heart-throb:
- When Fawad was 17, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and associated the incurable diseases with his smoking.
- So, the actor has always had to maintain a healthy diet, a diet which has moderate levels of calories and doesn't trigger his diabetic conditions in anyway.
- To constantly monitor the same, Fawad keeps a wireless pump which calculates the amount of calories in the food that he is eating and how much insulin is required for that.
- Besides, the actor is not someone with six pack abs or a bulky body. He just happens to have a personality which speaks volumes more than any six or eight packs would do.
- His diet plan includes drinking a glass of warm water with lemon in it as first thing in the morning. For breakfast, he prefers having eggs and cereals. A vegetarian by choice, Fawad loves having cereals and vegetables along with roti during lunch. He makes sure he has even lighter dinner.
- Until now, the actor flaunted a lean look. But in a few interviews, he mentioned how he wanted to play with his looks. "I want to play around with my looks. It's very boring to appear the same in all your films. People are then looking not at the character but at the actor. So yeah, I am really beefing up for an action role," he said in an interview.
Well, bulky, or lean, or just the way he is. We love Fawad! We wish him a very happy birthday and good luck for his future endeavours.