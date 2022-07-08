Why You Must Include Magnesium-Rich Food Items Into Your Diet
Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared various food items that are loaded with magnesium and must be added to your diet.
Whole grains are a great source of magnesium
Enough stress has been given to including healthy food items into the diet. Well, that's because they carry a whole lot of vitamins and minerals required by the body. And, one of the important minerals happens to be magnesium. It helps regulate blood pressure levels, boosts the immune system, and even works wonders for your brain. It is also known for preventing migraine attacks and is good for your bone health. Now, if you are wondering how to add magnesium to your diet, do refer to Anjali Mukerjee's recent post on Instagram.
In the video, Anjali says, “You can find magnesium in whole grains, jawar, bajra, nachni, brown rice. You also get it in wheat bran. Nuts and seeds, leafy vegetables, whole pulses, and seafood are yet again great sources of magnesium. Sea vegetables like Kelp, Nori, Dulse, Wakame, provide magnesium to your body.”
She further adds, “Make sure you start being aware of this important mineral and start consuming magnesium.” She advises that you can have it either in a supplemental form or through food by following an unrefined, unprocessed diet.
Take a look:
Anjali Mukerjee often talks about different food items and how they are connected to your health. She says when you are stressed, you tend to gorge on calorie-laden food items like cake, chocolates, pizzas, bread, rice, cheesy pasta, and desserts. Many people have the habit of stress eating and it isn't a good sign for your health. And on top of that, these unhealthy food items may affect your body in many negative ways. So, how do you deal with it? Anjali adds that you need to be a little mindful while eating food during stressful times. When you get the urge to eat something, you can choose to snack on healthy food items like black chana salad, roasted chana, dry fruits, fresh fruits, coconut water and sabja.
Be mindful of the food items that you are consuming. You must know how your eating habits can impact your health. Try to include more vitamins and minerals into your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
