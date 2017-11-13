8 Natural Treatments For Hypothyroidism
Eating certain kinds of foods or avoiding others might not cure hypothyroidism, but they can help you deal with the condition in a better way. Follow these natural treatments for hypothyroidism.
Hypothyroidism leads to increase in weight
HIGHLIGHTS
- Thyroid controls the metabolism and affects the body temperature
- Hypothyroidism causes the metabolism to slow down
- People suffering from hypothyroidism must include yoga in their lives
Hypothyroidism is a disease which causes the thyroid gland to become underactive and not making enough thyroid hormones. The thyroid gland is located in the front lower part of your neck. Hormones released by the gland affect nearly every part of the human body including heart, brain, muscles and skin. Thyroid controls the metabolism, which affects the body temperature, heart beat and also regulates the calorie burn. When the body is unable to produce enough thyroid hormone, it causes the metabolism to slow down and hence, body makes less energy and gain more weight.
1. Balanced diet
While there is no specific diet regime that hypothyroid patients are supposed to follow, they should make sure that they eat a well-balanced diet full of all the nutrients and vitamins that are required by the body. Doctors suggest that eating too much of any food is going to be harmful for thyroid patients. Hence, a generous mix of nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables are going to be helpful for people suffering from hypothyroidism.
2. Foods to avoid
Hypothyroid patients should make sure they stay away from soy and coffee as they reduce the body's ability to use hormone medication.
Also, even healthy foods like kale, broccoli and spinach must be consumed in moderate quantities because they are rich in iodine.
3. Eliminate thyroid disruptors
Non-stick cookware, plastic bottles and heavy metals from your body must be eliminated in case of hypothyroidism. Eating foods like milk thistle and cilantro can help in eliminating heavy metals from the body.
4. Consume healthy fats
Insufficient consumption of healthy or good fats and cholesterol has proven to lead to hormone imbalances. Good fats and cholesterol are known as building blocks of most hormones. Examples include avocado, olive oil, coconut oil, ghee, flax seed, fish, yogurt, cheese, nuts, nut butters, and nut milks.
5. Acupuncture
Acupuncture is an effective way to deal with hypothyroidism since it improves our immune system. It also garners better response to any kind of medical treatment and also improves symptoms.
6. Yoga
We are all we aware of the numerous health benefits of yoga. But did you know that yoga improves blood flow in thyroid gland? People with hypothyroidism must include yoga in their lives.
7. Contrast hydrotherapy
Contrast hydrotherapy refers to a process of applying hot and cold towels to your neck and throat at different times. It helps in stimulating the thyroid, experts say.
8. Go-gluten free
Hypothyroid patients must avoid gluten-rich foods ad they increase of autoimmune attacks on the thyroid gland. Breads, pastas, seasonings and spice mixes, wheat and barley are some of the examples of foods with high gluten content.