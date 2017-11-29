8 Lifestyle Habits That Are Making You Look Older
Here's your guide to avoid aging before time. The key to having younger looking skin is having proper sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Having a sedentary lifestyle will make you look older than your age
HIGHLIGHTS
- One should have proper intake of fruits and vegetables for a young skin
- Exercise in moderation to keep your skin and young health
- At least 7 hours of sleep is essential for having a healthy skin
We all aspire to look young, beautiful and charming, at least till we reach the age when it is ok to be called old. But our lifestyle and quality of life are great influencers of how we look and feel. Apart from our looking old because of poor eating habits, lack of exercise and too much stress can be important reasons why we begin to look young before time. Having a disciplined life with proper sleep and working schedules are key to looking young, fresh and happy.
Here are some common lifestyle habits which are making you look older before age:
1. Poor sex life
Psychologists say the regular sex life can make you look seven times younger than your age. Having sexual intercourse releases endorphins, which are mood-boosting chemicals that help us in sleeping better and relieve stress. Sex also improves blood circulation and thus makes our skin look younger.
2. Lack of sleep
Those who have a poor relationship with their sleep, and are constantly under sleep debts are likely to look older before age. Lack of proper sleep leads to uneven pigmentation, reduces elasticity, and causes visible wrinkles. One must sleep for at least 7 hours to have a skin that looks young and glowing.
3. Too much sugar intake
Research shows that people who consume more sugar look older than people who consume lesser sugar. High sugar intake can distort your looks to a great extent.
4. Not consuming enough fruits and vegetables
People who eat more of junk food and do not include most vegetables and fruits in their diet are likely to develop older looking skin. A rich variety of fruits and vegetables will provide essential nutrients and vitamins that will help you fight diseases and aging.
5. Being extra hygienic
Having a hygienic way of living and constantly washing your hands and face are good habits, but too much of them can cause your skin to wrinkle, dry and even cracked. Make sure you moisturise your hands and face well after washing them.
6. Not using sunscreen regularly
Sun blocks and sunscreens are an essential requirement for the skin at all times. Even when you know you will not be exposed to the sun for a very long period of time, you must apply sunscreen to protect your skin from sun rays. According to the Annals of Internal Medicine, those who use sunscreen up to four times per week are less likely to display signs of aging after nearly five years, than those who apply sunscreen less frequently.
7. Frequent crash-dieting
After a certain period of time, many people become used to being on weekly crash diets by opting for no or less carbs, less fats diet etc. But this usually results in lack of sufficient nutrition in the body and causes aging. Experts suggest that intentionally limiting your intake of antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential vitamins and minerals are not good for health.
8. Lack of exercise or overdoing exercise
The key to a healthy, younger looking and glowing skin is regular exercise, but in moderation. Too much exercise can lead to wear and tear of muscles which might not turn out too well for the skin. Exercise daily for a skin that shines bright as a diamond!