8 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Eat This Fall
Below we share a list of foods that can help boost your immunity this fall.
Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which boost immunity
Immunity is the ability of our body to resist and defend against harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and toxins that can cause diseases. It is a complex system involving various organs, cells, and molecules that work together to protect our body.
During fall (autumn), our immune system may become weakened due to various factors such as temperature changes, reduced sunlight exposure, decreased physical activity, and increased indoor confinement. This can make us more susceptible to infections like the common cold, flu, and seasonal allergies.
Having a strong immune system is important during fall to help prevent and fight off these infections. A robust immune system can help reduce the severity and duration of illnesses, ensuring a healthier and more productive season.
Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for supporting and strengthening the immune system. Some foods are known to have immune-boosting properties due to their vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds. Keep reading as we share a list of foods that can help boost your immunity this fall.
8 Foods that will help boost your immunity this fall:
1. Pumpkin
Rich in vitamin A, pumpkin aids in the production of white blood cells, which strengthen the immune system. Add pumpkin to your diet by making pumpkin soup, roasted pumpkin, or pumpkin smoothies.
2. Apples
Packed with antioxidants and dietary fibre, apples help improve your immune system and promote gut health. Enjoy apples as a healthy snack, make apple pies, or add them to salads.
3. Garlic
Garlic contains natural compounds that stimulate the immune system, making it more effective in fighting off infections. Include garlic in your diet by adding it to soups, stir-fries, or salad dressings.
4. Sweet potatoes
Loaded with antioxidants like beta-carotene, sweet potatoes support the immune system and promote healthy skin. Prepare sweet potato fries, mash them as a side dish, or turn them into a creamy sweet potato soup.
5. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that enhance immunity. Incorporate turmeric by making golden milk, adding it to curries, or sprinkling it on roasted veggies.
6. Ginger
Ginger contains gingerol, a compound that helps lower inflammation and supports a healthy immune system. Enjoy ginger in tea, stir-fries, or homemade ginger cookies.
7. Kale
Full of vitamins A, C, and K, kale strengthens the immune system and promotes overall health. Use kale in salads, sauté it with garlic and olive oil, or blend it into smoothies.
8. Pomegranates
Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which boost immunity and protect against common infections. Enjoy pomegranate seeds in salads, use them as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt, or make fresh pomegranate juice.
To add these immune-boosting foods to your diet, try incorporating them in various ways. You can include them in everyday recipes or experiment with new dishes specifically designed around these ingredients. Adding fruits and vegetables to smoothies, stews, soups, and salads can be a great way to consume these foods regularly.
In the end, it's important to note that while these foods can support immune function, a well-rounded and healthy lifestyle including regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and other factors also contribute to overall immune health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
