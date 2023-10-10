Home »  Living Healthy »  8 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Eat This Fall

8 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Eat This Fall

Below we share a list of foods that can help boost your immunity this fall.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 10, 2023 08:01 IST
3-Min Read
8 Immunity-Boosting Foods To Eat This Fall

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which boost immunity

Immunity is the ability of our body to resist and defend against harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and toxins that can cause diseases. It is a complex system involving various organs, cells, and molecules that work together to protect our body.

During fall (autumn), our immune system may become weakened due to various factors such as temperature changes, reduced sunlight exposure, decreased physical activity, and increased indoor confinement. This can make us more susceptible to infections like the common cold, flu, and seasonal allergies.

Having a strong immune system is important during fall to help prevent and fight off these infections. A robust immune system can help reduce the severity and duration of illnesses, ensuring a healthier and more productive season.



RELATED STORIES
related

Immunity: Add These Superfoods To Your Daily Diet For Better Immunity

Continue reading as we share a list of superfoods that can strengthen your immune system.

related

Winter Diet: Add These Immunity-Boosting Foods To Your Winter Diet

Some foods have been proven to pose helpful in boosting our immunity. Here are the best foods to help you boost your immunity in winter.

Maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for supporting and strengthening the immune system. Some foods are known to have immune-boosting properties due to their vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds. Keep reading as we share a list of foods that can help boost your immunity this fall.

8 Foods that will help boost your immunity this fall:



1. Pumpkin

Rich in vitamin A, pumpkin aids in the production of white blood cells, which strengthen the immune system. Add pumpkin to your diet by making pumpkin soup, roasted pumpkin, or pumpkin smoothies.

2. Apples

Packed with antioxidants and dietary fibre, apples help improve your immune system and promote gut health. Enjoy apples as a healthy snack, make apple pies, or add them to salads.

3. Garlic

Garlic contains natural compounds that stimulate the immune system, making it more effective in fighting off infections. Include garlic in your diet by adding it to soups, stir-fries, or salad dressings.

4. Sweet potatoes

Loaded with antioxidants like beta-carotene, sweet potatoes support the immune system and promote healthy skin. Prepare sweet potato fries, mash them as a side dish, or turn them into a creamy sweet potato soup.

5. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties that enhance immunity. Incorporate turmeric by making golden milk, adding it to curries, or sprinkling it on roasted veggies.

6. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol, a compound that helps lower inflammation and supports a healthy immune system. Enjoy ginger in tea, stir-fries, or homemade ginger cookies.

7. Kale

Full of vitamins A, C, and K, kale strengthens the immune system and promotes overall health. Use kale in salads, sauté it with garlic and olive oil, or blend it into smoothies.

8. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which boost immunity and protect against common infections. Enjoy pomegranate seeds in salads, use them as a topping for oatmeal or yogurt, or make fresh pomegranate juice.

To add these immune-boosting foods to your diet, try incorporating them in various ways. You can include them in everyday recipes or experiment with new dishes specifically designed around these ingredients. Adding fruits and vegetables to smoothies, stews, soups, and salads can be a great way to consume these foods regularly.

In the end, it's important to note that while these foods can support immune function, a well-rounded and healthy lifestyle including regular exercise, adequate sleep, stress management, and other factors also contribute to overall immune health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases