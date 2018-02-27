ASK OUR EXPERTS

7 Natural Ways To Prevent And Treat Hair Loss Due To Hypothyroidism

7 Natural Ways To Prevent And Treat Hair Loss Due To Hypothyroidism

Lack of thyroid hormones garners quicker death of hair cells.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Feb 27, 2018 05:25 IST
3-Min Read
Hypothyroidism causes diffused hair loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Hypothyroidism causes hair loss at the edge of eye brows
  2. Intake of Vitamin B12 can be helpful in dealing with hypothyroidism
  3. Ayurveda balances of T3 and T4 hormones in the body

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland is unable to produce enough thyroid hormone in the body. Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include weight gain, fatigue, constipation and depression. Also, hypothyroidism can lead to thinning of hair and hair loss. Hair thinning also extends to outer edges of eye brows. Lack of thyroid hormones garners quicker death of hair cells. However, identifying the source of hair loss is important because hair loss due to hypothyroidism and hair loss due to other reasons are quite different.
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 8 Natural Treatments For Hypothyroidism

Here's how you can identify hair loss due to hypothyroidism:

1. Hair loss is sparse quite uniformly.

2. More diffused hair loss.

3. There is hair loss at the edge of eye brows. This begins with thinning of eye brows on the outer edges.

4. The hair loss is specifically on the scalp.

5. Hair loss due to hypothyroidism is visible only after a few months when the disease has taken hold in the body.

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: The Best Dietary And Other Guidelines To Treat Hypothyroidism​

Natural treatments for hair loss due to hypothyroidism: 

1. Ayurvedic remedies

Ayurvedic remedies like triphala and ashwagandha can enable in making hair roots stronger. Ashwagandha, when mixed with coconut oil, can make the hair roots stronger. Ayurveda has been suggested as a natural treatment for hair loss since it restores balances of T3 and T4 hormones in the body.
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Eat ginger

Ginger has been considered as a natural home remedy for improving functioning of hormones in the body. It is natural treatment for hair loss as well.
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 7 Things That Happen When You Start Eating Ginger Daily​

3. Prevent deficiency of Vitamin D

Hypothyroidism makes the body deficient of Vitamin D. Taking supplements of Vitamin D can be helpful in this case. Another natural remedy is by sitting under the sun for around 20 minutes. This improves functioning of the thyroid and body's metabolism. With the restoration of thyroid gland, hair growth will improve over time.
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Avoid processed foods, caffeine, sugar and alcohol

People suffering from hypothyroidism are suggested to avoid processed foods, caffeine, sugar and alcohol. This is to avoid weight gain and also to prevent worsening thyroid and hair loss.
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Consume more turmeric

Anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric are helpful in boosting body's immune system. It also has positive effects on functioning of hormones in the body.

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Avoid goitrogenic foods

Goitrogenic foods are those foods which can hamper the functioning of thyroid gland. Foods like cabbage, Brussel sprouts, kale, turnips, cauliflower, millets, sweet corn, peanuts, walnuts, almonds and soy-based foods are all goitrogenic foods. The best way to prevent goitrogenic foods from hampering your thyroid gland is by cooking them thoroughly and destroying their harmful enzymes.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Increase intake of Vitamin B12

Inadequate level of Vitamin B12 in the body is another cause of hypothyroidism. Consuming foods rich in Vitamin B12 can be helpful in dealing with the condition. Organ meat, dairy products, eggs and poultry are all rich sources of Vitamin B12. 
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.​



