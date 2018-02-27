7 Natural Ways To Prevent And Treat Hair Loss Due To Hypothyroidism
Lack of thyroid hormones garners quicker death of hair cells.
Hypothyroidism causes diffused hair loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Hypothyroidism causes hair loss at the edge of eye brows
- Intake of Vitamin B12 can be helpful in dealing with hypothyroidism
- Ayurveda balances of T3 and T4 hormones in the body
Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland is unable to produce enough thyroid hormone in the body. Common symptoms of hypothyroidism include weight gain, fatigue, constipation and depression. Also, hypothyroidism can lead to thinning of hair and hair loss. Hair thinning also extends to outer edges of eye brows. Lack of thyroid hormones garners quicker death of hair cells. However, identifying the source of hair loss is important because hair loss due to hypothyroidism and hair loss due to other reasons are quite different.
Here's how you can identify hair loss due to hypothyroidism:
1. Hair loss is sparse quite uniformly.
2. More diffused hair loss.
3. There is hair loss at the edge of eye brows. This begins with thinning of eye brows on the outer edges.
4. The hair loss is specifically on the scalp.
5. Hair loss due to hypothyroidism is visible only after a few months when the disease has taken hold in the body.
Natural treatments for hair loss due to hypothyroidism:
1. Ayurvedic remedies
Ayurvedic remedies like triphala and ashwagandha can enable in making hair roots stronger. Ashwagandha, when mixed with coconut oil, can make the hair roots stronger. Ayurveda has been suggested as a natural treatment for hair loss since it restores balances of T3 and T4 hormones in the body.
2. Eat ginger
Ginger has been considered as a natural home remedy for improving functioning of hormones in the body. It is natural treatment for hair loss as well.
3. Prevent deficiency of Vitamin D
Hypothyroidism makes the body deficient of Vitamin D. Taking supplements of Vitamin D can be helpful in this case. Another natural remedy is by sitting under the sun for around 20 minutes. This improves functioning of the thyroid and body's metabolism. With the restoration of thyroid gland, hair growth will improve over time.
4. Avoid processed foods, caffeine, sugar and alcohol
People suffering from hypothyroidism are suggested to avoid processed foods, caffeine, sugar and alcohol. This is to avoid weight gain and also to prevent worsening thyroid and hair loss.
5. Consume more turmeric
Anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric are helpful in boosting body's immune system. It also has positive effects on functioning of hormones in the body.
6. Avoid goitrogenic foods
Goitrogenic foods are those foods which can hamper the functioning of thyroid gland. Foods like cabbage, Brussel sprouts, kale, turnips, cauliflower, millets, sweet corn, peanuts, walnuts, almonds and soy-based foods are all goitrogenic foods. The best way to prevent goitrogenic foods from hampering your thyroid gland is by cooking them thoroughly and destroying their harmful enzymes.
7. Increase intake of Vitamin B12
Inadequate level of Vitamin B12 in the body is another cause of hypothyroidism. Consuming foods rich in Vitamin B12 can be helpful in dealing with the condition. Organ meat, dairy products, eggs and poultry are all rich sources of Vitamin B12.