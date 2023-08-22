7 Kinds Of Stones Can Form In The Body; Here's How To Prevent Them
In this article, we briefly discuss the 7 types of body stones and also share tips to prevent them.
A healthy diet that is low in salt and animal protein can help prevent the development of many stones
There are several types of stones that can develop in the body. The reason behind them all is different and so are the tips you can use to prevent developing these stones. Read on as we discuss the different kinds of stones that can develop in the body and tips to help prevent them.
What are the different kinds of stones found in the body?
1. Kidney stones
These are hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form in the kidneys. They can cause severe pain in the lower back or side, and blood in the urine.
2. Gallstones
These are stones that form in the gallbladder, a small organ that stores bile. Gallstones can cause pain in the upper abdomen and can sometimes lead to complications such as blockages or infections.
3. Bladder stones
These are crystallised minerals that form in the urinary bladder. They can cause frequent urination, pain or discomfort in the lower abdomen, and blood in the urine.
4. Salivary gland stones
These are calcified deposits that can form in the salivary glands, usually in the ducts that carry saliva into the mouth. They can cause swelling, pain, and difficulty in producing saliva.
5. Ureteral stones
These are stones that form in the tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder, called the ureters. Ureteral stones can cause intense pain in the lower back or side, and blood in the urine.
6. Prostate stones
These are small calcifications that can develop in the prostate gland. They usually do not cause symptoms but can be associated with chronic prostatitis or other prostate conditions.
7. tonsil stones
Tonsil stones known as tonsilloliths, are calcified deposits that form in the crevices of the tonsils. They can cause bad breath, sore throat, and difficulty swallowing.
Now that we understand the different kinds of stones found in the body, let's understand ways in which we can prevent them.
How can I prevent different kinds of stones?
1. Drink plenty of water
Staying properly hydrated is crucial to prevent the formation of most types of stones in the body. Drinking an adequate amount of water helps dilute urine and prevents the accumulation of minerals that can lead to stone formation.
2. Consume a balanced diet
Maintaining a healthy diet that is low in salt and animal protein can help prevent the development of most types of stones. Additionally, reducing the intake of oxalate-rich foods can be beneficial in preventing calcium oxalate stone formation.
3. Limit the intake of sugary drinks
High consumption of sugary beverages can increase the risk of developing kidney stones. Opt for healthier alternatives like water or herbal tea instead.
4. Eat foods high in citrate
Citrate plays a role in preventing the formation of calcium stones. Foods rich in citrate include lemons, oranges, limes, and certain vegetables like broccoli.
5. Control your weight
Obesity and being overweight can increase the risk of developing kidney stones. Maintain a healthy weight through regular physical activity and a balanced diet to reduce this risk.
6. Monitor your calcium intake
Calcium is important for bone health, but excessive intake can lead to the formation of calcium stones. It is important to maintain a balanced calcium intake from dietary sources rather than relying on supplements.
7. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption
Alcohol can increase the risk of developing certain types of stones, such as uric acid stones. Limit alcohol consumption to reduce this risk.
Remember, it's always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice based on your specific health condition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
