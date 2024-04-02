7 Hydrating Foods That You Must Have This Summer Season
To help you prepare well for the upcoming heat, here's a list of foods that you can add to your diet for better hydration.
As the temperature increases, it is crucial to load your diet with hydrating foods
As summer is almost here, it is time to make all necessary changes to your diet and lifestyle. With increase in temperature, it is crucial to load your diet with foods that can keep you cool and hydrated. Maintaining optimal hydration is crucial for your overall health. During summer you lose more water via sweat and urination. Also, the hot weather makes you thirsty more than usual. So, other than drinking too many fluids, you must also add some hydrating foods to your summer diet. To help you prepare well for the upcoming heat, here's a list of foods that you can add to your diet for better hydration.
Top hydrating foods
1. Watermelon
Watermelon is perfect for the hot summer weather as it is made up of about 90% water. It is also rich in electrolytes, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals.
2. Cucumber
Cucumber is another hydrating food that is low in calories. Cucumbers can be consumed in salads, smoothies, or as a side dish. With high water content, cucumbers can keep you hydrated.
3. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that can help protect the body against free radical damage. They also contain a lot of water and vitamin A and C.
4. Muskmelon
Muskmelon is delicious, sweet and very hydrating.
Muskmelons are also nutrient-dense. They can help you boost immunity, improve heart health, promote eyesight, help with weight loss and improve gut health.
5. Yogurt
Yogurt is a probiotic that can keep you hydrated as well as promote a healthy gut during summer. Consuming yogurt also leaves a cooling effect on the body.
6. Strawberries
Strawberries have a high water content, making them a hydrating food. They are also loaded with essential nutrients including vitamin C, folate, manganese and potassium. Strawberries are good for your heart and also help regulate blood sugars.
7. Celery
With minimum calories, celery is an excellent source of water and essential nutrients. It is particularly high in vitamin K and potassium.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
