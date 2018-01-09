7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Warts
Warts are small, round or oval growths on the skin which are caused due to a viral infection. Here we have compiled a list of 7 home remedies to get rid of warts.
While surgical removal is preferred by doctors, you can get rid of your warts naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Warts are generally cause by viral infections
- Though doctors prefer surgical removal, we can get rid of it naturally
- Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar destroys the wart tissue removing it
1. Aloevera
Pluck a leaf and rub the gel onto the wart.
Aloe vera is high in malic acid as it helps to remove warts and heal the area.
Make a paste of baking powder and castor oil. Apply to the wart at night, and cover with a bandage. Keep doing this, till the wart disappears.
3. Apple-cider vinegar
The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar destroys the wart tissues, in turn removing it.
Soak cotton in the vinegar and keep place it over the wart. You can even use an adhesive bandage to keep it in place.
Keep this on overnight.
The enzymes in the banana peel heal and rejuvenate the skin wart. It also possesses antimicrobial properties.
Rub the wart with a banana peel for a few minutes every day till the wart disappears.
5. Garlic
Garlic, due to the presence of allicin in it, has strong antimicrobial activity against a wide range of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites. Peel and crush a few cloves of garlic and rub it on the affected area. This will kill the virus causing the warts. You can also consume it orally.
Make a paste of the turmeric powder and water.
Apply it on the wart and leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it with water.
If you want, you can get rid of the turmeric coloring by rubbing a slice of lemon over the area.
Turmeric is extremely beneficial as it has antimicrobial properties which kills the infection and removes the warts
Continue doing so till the wart disappears.
Clove oil has eugeniin which has antiviral property. It inhibits the reproduction process of the virus and eliminates the infection.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------