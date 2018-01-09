ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Warts

7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Warts

Warts are small, round or oval growths on the skin which are caused due to a viral infection. Here we have compiled a list of 7 home remedies to get rid of warts.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 9, 2018 06:14 IST
2-Min Read
7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Warts

While surgical removal is preferred by doctors, you can get rid of your warts naturally

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Warts are generally cause by viral infections
  2. Though doctors prefer surgical removal, we can get rid of it naturally
  3. Acetic acid in apple cider vinegar destroys the wart tissue removing it
Warts are small, round or oval growths on the skin which are caused due to a viral infection. It is a common skin condition where the growths are usually painless and benign but can become painful too. They can appear on your hands, legs and even genitals. While surgical removal or cryogenic removal is preferred by doctors, you can get rid of your warts by using the everyday ingredients from your kitchen. Here we have compiled a list of 7 home remedies, to get rid of warts.

1. Aloevera

Pluck a leaf and rub the gel onto the wart.

Aloe vera is high in malic acid as it helps to remove warts and heal the area.
 

aloe vera

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Baking powder

Make a paste of baking powder and castor oil. Apply to the wart at night, and cover with a bandage. Keep doing this, till the wart disappears.
 

3. Apple-cider vinegar

The acetic acid in apple cider vinegar destroys the wart tissues, in turn removing it.

Soak cotton in the vinegar and keep place it over the wart. You can even use an adhesive bandage to keep it in place.

Keep this on overnight.
 

apple cider vinegar for weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Banana Peel

The enzymes in the banana peel heal and rejuvenate the skin wart. It also possesses antimicrobial properties.

Rub the wart with a banana peel for a few minutes every day till the wart disappears.
 

banana peel

Photo Credit: iStock

RELATED STORIES

'Simple Remedies To Deal With Sinus'

'Too Skinny? Here's A List Of Home Remedies To Help You Gain Some Flesh On Your Bones'


5. Garlic

Garlic, due to the presence of allicin in it, has strong antimicrobial activity against a wide range of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites. Peel and crush a few cloves of garlic and rub it on the affected area. This will kill the virus causing the warts. You can also consume it orally.
 

garlic

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Turmeric

Make a paste of the turmeric powder and water.

Apply it on the wart and leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it with water.

If you want, you can get rid of the turmeric coloring by rubbing a slice of lemon over the area.

Turmeric is extremely beneficial as it has antimicrobial properties which kills the infection and removes the warts
 

turmeric has various health benefits

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Clove oil

Apply the oil on the wart and cover with the band-aid.

Continue doing so till the wart disappears.

Clove oil has eugeniin which has antiviral property. It inhibits the reproduction process of the virus and eliminates the infection.
 

clove oil
Photo Credit: iStock

More from doctor ndtv

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

HOME REMEDIES

7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Warts
7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Warts

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Frequent Business Trips Can Raise Anxiety And Sleep problems: Here's How

Gene Mutations Responsible For Obesity Identified

Shocking! Hookworm Sucked 22 Litres Of Blood From A 14-Year Old In 2 Years

These Are By Far The Best Practices To Follow To Reduce Blood Pressure

Parkinson's Diagnosis Can Be Done By Checking Caffeine Levels In The Blood

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------