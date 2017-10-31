7 Foods That Will Get Back The Missing Action In Your Sex Life
There can be nothing worse than having a sex life which is devoid of passion and excitement. Get back in action with these seven foods.
Work stress and busy work schedules are affecting your sex life
HIGHLIGHTS
- If you feel continuously tired, you need an energy boost for better sex.
- Include a variety of meats in your diet to improve your sex life.
- A glass of red wine may help ladies get in the mood.
If you feel the need to sleep instead of having sex on a daily basis, maybe you need an energy boost to buck up your sex life. There can be nothing worse than having a sex life which is not passionate and wild enough to keep your partner in awe of you at all times. Work stress and living amidst the humdrum of city life can have a huge impact on your inclination for sex and your performance in bed.
So here is a list of top foods that will boost your libido and get you back on your game:1. A variety of meats
Include a variety of meats in your diet to improve your sex life. Chicken, pork and beef contain carnitine, L-arginine, and zinc. These minerals help in improving the blood flow, which is a crucial requirement for sexual response in both the partners. Some research works also mention that consuming a lot of meat can help in treating erectile dysfunction.
Salmon comprises omega-3 fatty acids, which can be a key in enhancing your sex life. Omega-3 helps prevent the building up of plaque in your arteries, and thus improves blood flow. However, doctors suggest that omeg-3 must be consumed only in limited quantities.
Apples, along with berries, cherries and onions are rich in quercetin, which offers a number of health benefits. As far as sex goes, quercetin plays a role in controlling symptoms of prostatitis and interstitial cystitis (IC), and it promotes circulation.
4. Garlic
The anticoagulant properties of garlic ensure plenty of blood flow. You and your partner can both benefit from a healthy dose of garlic before a romantic evening.
A glass of red wine may help ladies get in the mood. According to a research published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, one to two glasses of red wine in a day can increase sexual desire and lubrication in women.
6. Chocolate
Chocolate is a great aphrodisiac, and contains magnesium, which can make one feel very relaxed. De-stressing and feeling light for a moment helps in gearing up the mood for sex. Also, dark chocolate contains a compound called phenylethylamine, which was shown to release the same endorphins triggered by sex, according to a study in the Journal of the American Diabetic Association.
Peaches are rich in Vitamin C, which according to studies, can increase libido in women. It also helps boost blood flow, which means you'll get turned on even faster.