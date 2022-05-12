7 Easy Lifestyle Changes To Fight Fatigue
Fatigue can be an indicator of various health issues in the body. We will discuss what steps can stop us from feeling lethargic altogether.
Fatigue can poorly impact your productivity
Fatigue refers to a feeling of tiredness accompanied by a loss of energy. Fatigue can be a symptom of various other abnormalities in the body. For example, fever, nutrient deficiency, lack of sleep, burnout, heart diseases, lung diseases, and so on. However, in case the reason does not seem chronic, there are a few ways with which you can beat feeling tired.
Here's how you can beat feeling fatigue:
Take care of your mental health
In the fast-paced world we live in, it can be tough to spare time for your mental health. Lack of proper mental breaks can lead to burnout which can later cause fatigue. Indulging in recreational activities and seeking professional help when required, can make your mental health better.
Move
We often assume fatigue is the body's response to being tired, and out of energy however, that might not be the case. Exercising or partaking in physical activities can help your body releases hormones such as serotonin and dopamine. These hormones help boost energy and feeling of happiness in the body. Hence, lack of physical activity can reduce the production of these hormones, causing you to feel tired and lethargic.
Drink enough water
Our body is made up of approximately 60% of water. One of the reasons behind your feeling lethargic could be the lack of water in your system. Hence, drinking ample water helps boost almost all functions in the body. In fact, one of the major symptoms of dehydration is fatigue and lethargy.
Eat well
A balanced diet promotes a healthy body as well as a healthy mind. Eating the right food works as fuel for our body. It gives us the energy to function properly and reduces feelings of lethargy and fatigue. Healthy foods also boost the production of hormones that are responsible for bettering our brain's functions.
Sleep well
Sleeping well at night is essential to recharge and reset the body and mind. One of the root causes for feeling lethargic maybe a lack of proper sleep. The best way to ensure proper sleep is to plan out a sleeping schedule. Following a specific time at which you go to bed and wake up ensures you get enough rest.
Avoid alcohol
Alcohol consumption late in the evening might help you in getting deep sleep however, in the long run, it can have adverse effects on your health and sleeping schedule. Furthermore, sleeping post-drinking can cause feelings of lethargy the morning after.
Get regular checkups
Although lack of proper sleep, not eating well, burnout, etc. are also causes of fatigue. There might be a possibility of an undiagnosed chronic disease making you feel lethargic. To make sure fatigueness is not a symptom of any severe disease, it is ideal to get regular full-body checkups.
Maintain proper weight
In case you are over the ideal weight, you might be feeling lethargic because of carrying the extra weight. Furthermore, obesity can cause strain on your internal organs (heart, lungs, etc.) which might further make you feel tired and low on energy.
In conclusion, a healthy body and routine promise a healthy state of mind. Fatigue may be a way for your body to indicate a shortage or excess of various influencers in your life. Not eating and sleeping well can cause a sudden loss of energy. It is essential to fuel your body with all that it requires.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
