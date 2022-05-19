7 Common Diseases Summer Heat Might Cause & How To Prevent Them
In this article, we discuss the 7 most common diseases you may be prone to during summer. Their causes and how to prevent them altogether.
Hot summer weather might cause headaches due to dehydration and excessive heat
Summers can be very hot and uncomfortable to deal with. Over this, the hot weather might make you prone to various other diseases and infections. The human body is often dehydrated and has a compromised immune system in the summer. Furthermore, the hot weather also increases the presence of various infection-causing organisms.
In this article, we discuss the most common diseases that you may be prone to this summer and how to prevent developing them.
Food Poisoning
Food poisoning is the most common during summer. Food poisoning occurs when we consume spoilt, contaminated, or unhygienic food. The hot summer weather makes the food soiling process quicker. This might make us prone to consuming contaminated foods without even realising. The best solution is to only consume food from hygienic and trustable sources. Also, make sure to refrigerate food and not keep them outside for long periods.
Hyperthermia
Hyperthermia in simple terms is when the body temperature is much higher than what it should be. This happens when you stay under the sun for too long. Hyperthermia may cause other summer-related diseases such as heat strokes, heat exhaustion, etc. The best way to treat Hyperthermia is staying indoors more, regularly hydrating, drinking electrolyte drinks, wearing thin clothes, taking showers whenever need be, and so on.
Skin conditions
Various skin conditions may be caused, triggered, or worsened by the hot summer weather. Skin-related diseases such as lupus, Sclerosis, Psoriasis, etc. may have inflammatory symptoms in the summer. To avoid worsening or causing skin disease, regularly shower, apply ailments, and hydrate. Also, speak to a doctor about your symptoms if need be.
Headaches
Headaches are very common during summer. Headaches may be caused due to the hot sun and weather or due to dehydration. Staying under the sun or even outdoors in the hot weather can make you sweat a lot. This might make you dehydrated as well as low on energy. Make sure to consume enough water and also regularly eat food or consume electrolyte drinks (ORS) if needed.
Hay fever
Hay fever is an infection caused allergy common in summer. You may experience hay fever if your body is unable to fight infection. The most common symptoms of hay fever are fever, lethargy, coughing, watery eyes, blockage of the nose, and sneezing. It can be avoided by keeping your surroundings clean, maintaining a healthy immune system, and wearing a face mask if needed.
Heat rashes
The hot weather may cause rashes or redness on the skin due to the clothes we wear or by chaffing. This happens more often if you are sweating or/ and walking for long hours. The best solution is to avoid long hours outdoors. If that is unavoidable, you can use ointments or rash and chaffing creams to avoid and treat them.
Waterborne diseases
Similar to food poisoning other common summer diseases are waterborne diseases. The hot weather gives rise to various organisms that are notorious for attacking the human body. As the name suggests, these diseases might be contracted due to consumption of contaminated water or due to dirty water bodies in your environment. Some of the most common waterborne diseases are typhoid, jaundice, etc.
In conclusion, keeping good hygiene and staying indoors can help you avoid various diseases that you may be prone to in summer. Furthermore, eating well and maintaining a good diet is the best way to maintain a healthy and strong immune system.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
