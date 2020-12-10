6 Tips That Can Help You Make Consistent Progress In Your Diet And Fitness Regime
HIGHLIGHTS
- Make a few non-scale goals
- Try to not focus on transformation all the time
- Have your tribe to support and cheer you
To see and experience transformation for feeling fitter, leaner, losing weight, it may take a lot of time. Consistently following a healthy diet and exercising regularly is required to see to changes on the weighing scale. More than anything else, it is important that you love what you are doing, else you will not be able to do it sustainably. It is not necessary to count calories, macros, carbs or do anything else that you don't enjoy. So here are some tips that you need to follow for seeing progress consistently.
How to make consistent progress in your diet and fitness regime
First of all, you need to feel proud of yourself to have made the decision to start exercising and eating right. It is the first step towards your path to a healthier and fitter version of yourself.
Besides, here are some tips that can help you make progress consistently on your health and fitness regime:
1. Look for something that you enjoy. You can do a variety of workouts like dancing, aerobics, Zumba, yoga, pilates, etc. Do workouts that you like doing and you will never feel too demotivated to exercise.
2. To begin your fitness journey, you need motivation and disciple. But if you want to get results, you need consistency. Try to workout five days a week and eat healthy, home-cooked food most of the times.
3. Every day, work towards making small and sustainable habits that encourage you to move every day. It can be basic activities like doing household chores or taking walking breaks, or take up gardening, cycling etc.
4. Make a few non-scale goals. Experts believe that the scales are not consistent, and can disappoint you nine of 10 times, says Gaya, a member of the Sweat community, on its official Instagram handle. You can have goals like fitting into your old clothes, or being able to do exercises which you weren't able to do earlier. Setting non-scale goals can be quite motivating.
5. In the long-term, you should try to not focus on your transformation. Because, the best transformations happen when you're not even looking for them!
6. Try to have workout or diet buddies. Having your own tribe to support and cheer you is in itself quite motivating. It is also an effective way to make your fitness journey fun and interesting.
All these tips can help you make progress consistently, while having fun too. Let's do this!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
