6 Side Effects Of Castor Oil You Must Know
Castor oil is one of the healthiest oils you can think of. But it has some side effects associated with it. Read here.
Castor oil is one of the healthiest oils you can think of
HIGHLIGHTS
- Castor oil is one of the healthiest oils you can think of
- An overdose of castor oil can lead to nausea and vomiting
- Irregular heartbeats are important side effect of castor oil overdose
Before you use anything on your precious body, take caution. Even the healthiest foods and oils can mess with your health if not used properly. So is the case with castor oil. Castor oil is also one of the healthiest oils you can think of. It benefits your hair, skin and digestive tract in a number of ways. But even the healthiest has some side effects associated with it. Again, so is the case with castor oil. If you fail to use it properly, you expose your precious body to some side effects. Here, we shall explore the other side of castor oil, that is, its side effects. Side effects of castor oil are majorly related to your skin and digestive tract.
Also read: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Castor Oil You Must Know
Here's a list of 6 most prominent side effects of castor oil. Take a look.
1. Nausea and vomiting
An overdose of castor oil can lead to nausea and vomiting. This can be recovered by avoiding its consumption. But continuing the same may land you in serious dehydration. The powerful laxative properties of this oil can expose you to these health risks. So if you wish to get access to the benefits of this oil, you must stick to limited consumption.
2. Skin rashes
In some studies, it was found that castor oil sometimes messes with some types of skin and causes irritation and rashes. It may even lead to hives and itching. One solution for such rashes is cleaning it with water and a mild soap. You may also use an apple cider vinegar solution. This one should be diluted properly so that the rash does not get worse.
3. Muscle cramps
Castor oil is known for its laxative properties. However, an overuse of this oil on your body can lead to muscle cramps. This side effect is the worst one. In some cases the effect can be so serious that they may need medical attention. This happens due to ricin in castor oil. This compound, even if you inhale it, can cause muscle cramps.
4. Arrhythmia
Irregular heartbeats or arrhythmia is an important side effect of castor oil overdose. If you are experiencing this, avoid castor oil completely and a trip to the doctor should be in order.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Weakness
Some people may experience general weakness due to castor oil consumption. This is not a dangerous situation but you must still take caution. Check with your doctor how often and how much of castor oil you can consume safely.
6. Loss of nutrition
Castor oil can be beneficial if consumed in limited quantities. However, if you feel that consuming it daily will help you maximize the benefits, you are mistaken. Instead, it will rob you of important nutrients. It can lead to potassium deficiency. This one, uncommon though, can cause you significant damage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.