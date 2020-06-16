7 Effective Strategies To Improve Your Mental Health Each Day
Mental health: Simple yet effective strategies can help you boost mental health effectively. Here are some tips from expert that can help you keep your mental health in good shape.
Your mental health affects your overall health
- Staying physically active can boost mental health
- Depression is a long term state which is different from sadness
- Meditation can boost mental health by controlling stress effectively
Mental wellness is extremely important for your overall health. It is important to take care of your mental health just like your physical health. Mental health issues like depression, anxiety, OCD and more need timely treatment to control the symptoms and to prevent the complications linked with them. Maintaining a healthy mind starts with simple strategies that need your dedication as well as support from your loved ones. To understand some ways that can boost mental health we spoke to Arouba Kabir who is a mental health therapist and counsellor. These tips may help you control symptoms of mental health issues and keep you motivated.
Strategies to boost mental health
1. Mental health awareness at schools and offices
Schools and offices are places that one visits almost every day and spends the maximum time of the day. Thus it becomes important to maintain a healthy environment at these places. The main goal should be to provide a safe environment so that eventually students/employees feel less pressure and more confidence.
2. Staying connected
These are a variety of personal and social resources that help cope with mental issues. Family is one vital resource that can alleviate stress considerably. Connecting with friends and family both online or offline is helpful.
3. Resilience
Resilience refers to an individual's positive adaptation to the experiences of adversity. Healthy coping strategies help individuals to stay positive. You can take lockdown as a good time to ruminate on your individual and social identity, and take steps to improve your relationships with your own self and people around you.
4. Offline time is as important as online time
Turning to social media can lead to unhealthy comparisons affecting your mental health. It is important to engage yourself in offline activities like gardening, writing, cooking, painting, etc. or anything that gives you a break from the online world and makes you embrace life.
5. Physical exercise and eat a healthy diet
Getting enough exercise, staying hydrated, eating whole grains, protein-packed fibre and green leafy vegetables are the need of the hour to maintain a good immunity system. Avoid ordering home delivery or emotional binge eating when you feel down as that can lead to increased load on the systems of the body. Physical exercises are a must as it will keep your endorphins in check which helps you stay in the right frame of mind, and help improve overall health.
6. Meditate
Meditation helps you stay calm and grounded. It helps you balance your emotional health. Regular meditation can help you beat stress as well and promote your overall health.
7. Reach out to a professional
It is very important to end the stigma around mental health issues and reach out to a therapist. Medical support will keep you motivated and give you the right support.
Everyone needs to learn to take care of your mental health. Your mental health is associated with your overall health.
Stay safe, stay healthy!
(Arouba Kabir is a Mental Health Therapist, Counsellor and Founder at Enso Wellness)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
