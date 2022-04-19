6 Must-Have Drinks For Your Summer Diet Plan
Include these drinks to beat the heat during the hot months.
The sweet and pleasant bael juice is another Summer essential
The summer months may be too exhausting for some of you. Worry not? Staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to keep yourself rejuvenated during these months. But just drinking water is not enough. You also need to revive your body with certain salts and nutrients from time to time. To replenish the nutrient requirements of your body, you can opt for certain juices. Here's a list of summer drinks that will work for you. So, beat the heat and prevent sunstrokes and dehydration with an amazing assortment of healthy drinks.
1. Sattu Sherbet
Sattu is a powerhouse of energy. It is rich in protein, fibre and works as a natural cooling agent. It is a great option for diabetics and works great as a post-workout drink too.
2. Lemonade
Also known as Shikanji, it is a flavourful summer cooler that is rich in vitamin C. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and prevents sunstroke.
3. Buttermilk
Chhaas or buttermilk is must-have during this time of the year. Usually had after meals, it is made using curd, water and spices like pepper, salt, ginger, jeera, etc. It fights dehydration and aids digestion.
4. Bael juice
The sweet and pleasant bael juice is another Summer essential that you can add to the daily diet. Best part? It works as a great option for weight loss.
5. Cucumber juice
Cucumber juice is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fibre. It also contains anti-oxidant properties that may help fight against free radicals and supports weight loss.
6. Tender Coconut water
Coconut water helps prevent dehydration, fatigue, and stress. It is the best option for people with acidity issues. It's also good for glowing skin.
Take a look at the post:
Keep yourself healthy and fit by consuming these summer drinks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.