6 Must-Have Drinks For Your Summer Diet Plan

Include these drinks to beat the heat during the hot months.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 19, 2022 01:53 IST
4-Min Read
The sweet and pleasant bael juice is another Summer essential

The summer months may be too exhausting for some of you. Worry not? Staying hydrated is one of the most important ways to keep yourself rejuvenated during these months. But just drinking water is not enough. You also need to revive your body with certain salts and nutrients from time to time. To replenish the nutrient requirements of your body, you can opt for certain juices. Here's a list of summer drinks that will work for you. So, beat the heat and prevent sunstrokes and dehydration with an amazing assortment of healthy drinks. 

1. Sattu Sherbet 

Sattu is a powerhouse of energy. It is rich in protein, fibre and works as a natural cooling agent. It is a great option for diabetics and works great as a post-workout drink too.


2. Lemonade

Also known as Shikanji, it is a flavourful summer cooler that is rich in vitamin C. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and prevents sunstroke.

3. Buttermilk

Chhaas or buttermilk is must-have during this time of the year. Usually had after meals, it is made using curd, water and spices like pepper, salt, ginger, jeera, etc. It fights dehydration and aids digestion.

4. Bael juice

The sweet and pleasant bael juice is another Summer essential that you can add to the daily diet. Best part? It works as a great option for weight loss.

5. Cucumber juice

Cucumber juice is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fibre. It also contains anti-oxidant properties that may help fight against free radicals and supports weight loss.

6. Tender Coconut water

Coconut water helps prevent dehydration, fatigue, and stress. It is the best option for people with acidity issues. It's also good for glowing skin.

Take a look at the post:

Keep yourself healthy and fit by consuming these summer drinks.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

Trending Diseases