7 Signs That Indicate You Are Suffering From Brain Tumour
In order to cope up with today's fast paced world, we often end up overworking ourselves and not giving our bodies the attention that it deserves. With the continuation of this process, we might end up ignoring certain warning signs and symptoms that could potentially lead to a brain tumour. Here's what to watch out for...
Symptoms appear when it starts exerting pressure on the brain and starts affecting its functioning
Since brain tumours come in all shapes and sizes, so do their symptoms. Much depends on the position of the tumour and how fast it develops. Symptoms appear when it starts exerting pressure on the brain, and this affects the brain's functioning in a certain area. Since the various parts of the brain have different roles, the symptoms will vary according to where the disease has developed. For example, if you have a tumour near the part of your brain that controls your arm or your eyesight, your symptoms may include limb weakness or blurry vision. Still, some signs and symptoms are more common than others. Here's what to watch out for. Whoever experiences any of the following symptoms should consult their doctor for medical advice.
1. Persistent Headaches
A headache is a very common occurrence with no shortage of possible causes. However, this can make it very difficult for you and even doctors to tell the difference between a headache that is caused by a brain tumour and one that is the result of another cause. Hence, it is important to watch out for new, persistent headaches that get worse when you cough, bend and sneeze and doesn't improve with regular medications.
A mention of seizures or fits usually brings the disease of epilepsy to mind, but it could also be a symptom of a brain tumour. Information doctors gather shows that this is one of the most frequent symptoms. About 60% of brain tumour patients experience seizures. Depending on the location of the tumour, the seizure can be generalized, affecting the entire body, or partial, resulting in spasms in a specific group of muscles or affecting specific nerves. Partial seizures are probably more common in the initial stages. Some people may notice a warning signal before the seizure occurs, like a headache, nausea, or dizziness.
3. Vision Problems
While this symptom might appear to be a huge red flag to go see a doctor, for many patients, they might not even recognize or notice the symptom at all - let alone associate it with a brain tumour, due to a subtle, not sudden disturbance in vision. Some of the difficulties include noticing flashing lights, blurred vision, double vision, floating shapes and declining eye sight that switches between good and bad on a recurrent basis.
4. Speech Problems
A tumour that is present in the brain can easily affect speech patterns and ability. You may slur, stutter, speak haltingly, grope for appropriate words, muddle words, forget names of common objects, and be unable to string a meaningful sentence together. All of these are signs of dysphasia or aphasia- difficulty in using and understanding language, which can be caused by a brain tumour.
5. Loss of Memory
Most patients who have had brain tumour claim to suffer from memory loss, lack of focus and concentration and difficulty to process information, especially if the tumour lies in the frontal or temporal lobe. You may forget objects, people, places, or events you knew before you got the tumour (long-term memory) or forget most information about events that happened ever since you got the tumour (short-term memory).
Since the brain plays a heavy role in mental health, some symptoms of a brain tumour would manifest themselves in that way. Depending on the location and the growth rate of the tumour, your personality traits may change noticeably or subtly. Patients often report becoming easily agitated and angry, irritated, depressed, confused, and/or prone to risky behaviour such as acting overtly sexual and demonstrating fewer inhibitions, with no prior history of such behaviour.
7. Loss of control over bodily movements
Part of our brain is also responsible for motor functions in the body. When a tumour upsets a certain part of the brain related to your body's motor functions, it could cause a certain lack of control over some bodily movements and functions. This lack of monitoring may express itself in various ways like loss of balance, lack of coordination in the limbs, trouble swallowing, and numbness or weakness in one side of the body.
If you or anyone you know has exhibited any of the symptoms on this list, we encourage you to avoid ignoring them and visit a doctor, preferably a Neurosurgeon as early as possible.
