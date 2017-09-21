5 Ways Your Work Is Making You Fat
Do you know that your job is ruining your health and wellness? Here, we enlist 5 major ways in which your work is making you fat.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sitting for long durations of time at work may make you fat.
- On-job stress and unhealthy snacking at work may also be the cause.
- Taking breaks and eating healthy is recommended.
1. Prolonged Sitting
One thing that your 9 to 5 job demands from you, unconditionally, is sitting for long duration of time. With all major jobs being tech-oriented and staring at computer-screens being an integral part of the work, prolonged sitting has become a common feature in the daily-lives of a lot of people these days.
2. Job Stress
Stress is one of the major causes of obesity these days, and given those haunting deadlines, those perpetual orders from your boss, and the hectic work of each and every day, your job is undoubtedly a constant source of mild to severe stress for you, which, in the long run will take you to the path of obesity and may also become a cause for serious problems as such depression, heart disease, diabetes etc.
3. No Sunlight
Well, probably, you don't have your work table in a spacious porch or a balcony. Implying, that there's not much room for sunlight at your workplace. And many a research and studies have shown that lack of sunlight could lead to a good number of health-related problems including obesity.
4. Unhealthy Snacking
People, at work, often resort to unhealthy and unnecessary snacking and munching. owing to reasons as such work-stress, lack of time for proper meals and so on. This is an unhealthy practice as it simply makes you fat.
5. The Commute
You work to-and-from work may also make you fat. If you travel by a car, then your chances of becoming fat rise considerably, because that simply means more sitting. Taking a walk to work, if it's near enough, or going by a bike are more healthier options.
There are many a ways, your job is harming your health, and is making you fat. But, healthy habits may rescue you from these dangerous health-risks. It is recommended to take regular breaks, and avoid sitting for longer hours. One should eat their meals regularly, and also, the meals should be healthy and energetic. One must keep hydrated by taking enough water. Regular exercise should also be performed so as to stay active and fit.