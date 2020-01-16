5 Tried And Tested Ways To Improve Your Brain Health: You Must Try These!
Brain health exercises: From running to Tai chi, cycling and meditation, know the many ways that can help in improving your brain function.
Brain exercises: Dancing is a beneficial activity for your brain health
Brain exercises: If you want to have a healthy functioning brain, then it is important to challenge it regularly. Games like crossword, sudoku, puzzles and brain teasers can really challenge your brain and keep it functioning. Also, there are a few exercises that can help in improving functioning of the brain. Brain health is one of the many reasons why regular exercise is important for you. Exercising can help you with weight loss, get fitter, gain strength and also reduce risk of diseases.
Brain exercises: Here are exercises that can help in improving your brain health
Regular exercise can ensure proper functioning of brain and keep diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and dementia away.
1. Dancing
According to Centres for Disease Prevention and Control, learning new dance moves can improve the processing speed of your brain and memory. Dancing and exercise regimes like Zumba and aerobics can prove to be great brain enhancing activities that can also help you with weight loss, improve fitness and stamina.
2. Meditate
Know that doing meditation is not as it seems to be. You need to practice a lot to do a proper meditation. But once you do, this exercise can be great for your brain health. Not only can meditation improve your memory, it can also increase your brain's ability to process information. 10-15 minutes of meditation every day can help you in more ways than you can imagine.
3. Tai Chi
Tai Chi is an ancient Chinese form of exercise which is synonymous to supreme ultimate boxing. Studies have found that tai chi can help in inducing structural changes in the brain which result in an increase in brain volume. Tai chi has been popular for its benefits on mental health. Sign up for a Tai chi class near you if you want to try something new also do something that improves your brain health.
4. Cycling
Cycling is a cardiovascular exercise that can help in improving blood circulation in the brain. Cycling is also great for weight loss, strength and stamina. It is a great stress-relieving activity that can be done on a daily basis for better brain health.
5. Running
Running can be therapeutic. According to a 2016 study, it can help in formation of new cells in hippocampus-the part of the brain which is responsible for learning and memorising things. Running can relieve stress and help you lose weight. Go for a nice run regularly for better brain health.
