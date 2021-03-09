5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
Constipation is a condition in which a person experiences lesser bowel movements than normal. It is qualified as chronic when it lasts more than six months. Two main mechanisms come into play in chronic constipation with, on the one hand, a slowing down of transit through the colon (lazy colon or transit constipation). This is called functional constipation. On the other hand, constipation can be caused by difficulty in evacuating (dyschezia). This dyschezia may be linked to anatomical abnormalities such as organ descent (rectal prolapse) or a rectocele. Functional abnormalities of the rectum and anus can also be involved, such as the absence of relaxation of the anal sphincter during pushing. Consequently, the stools are difficult to evacuate, require significant pushing efforts or even sometimes the use of stool extraction manoeuvres.
The management of chronic constipation is primarily based on a healthy lifestyle combining a diet richer in fibre and more physical activity. Here are some tips that can be followed.
Tips that can help fight constipation effectively
1. Move more every day
A sedentary lifestyle can make this condition worse. To contract effectively, the intestines need to be well oxygenated and supported by a toned abdominal strap. Not to mention that working out allows you to better manage stress, a well-known aggravating factor. It is therefore essential to be active every day.
Minimum thirty minutes of daily walk, preferably after meals, and you definitely need to forget the elevators. Ideally, this should be supplemented with some weekly sports activity. The main thing is to be on the move and to have fun to maintain sufficient motivation.
2. Increase the fiber on your plate
After being ingested, food is digested by the stomach and then the small intestine which absorbs nutrients useful for the proper functioning of the body. There remains the food bolus which reaches the colon (or large intestine). It is composed of residues, progressively propelled to the rectum by the regular contractions of the colon.
But for these contractions to be effective, the food bolus must properly fill the colon, that is, be sufficiently large. Hence, the usefulness of fibre: the more abundantly they are ingested, the more residues they form. Without forgetting that they retain water at the level of the food bolus, thus keeping it a sufficient volume to solicit the contractions of the colon.
The ideal would be to consume 20 to 35 g of fibre per day. For this, it is necessary to favour leafy vegetables, wholegrain grain breads, bran rotis and fruits.
But importantly, these contributions must be very gradual, otherwise they will cause bloating in predisposed people. At the same time, for these fibres to keep their promises, you need to drink enough water.
3. Stimulate strategic points
Located along the acupuncture meridians, many reflex points connected to the intestines can stimulate them from a distance. On the body, the pressures and the rotations are carried out with the end of the index finger or the thumb and must last at least 5 to 10 seconds each. On the face, rub and tap with fingertips, the bent thumb joint or the rounded tip of a pen. In most cases, two to five minutes a day is sufficient. Be careful, these massages should not be performed on varicose veins, irritated skin, or in a person with heart disease, fever or suffering from an infectious disease.
4. Do a little yoga session every morning
Yoga tones the gut, the following Yoga asanas can work wonders and it doesn't take more than 15 minutes every morning.
- Vajrasana
- Bhujangasana
- Halasana
- Pawanamuktasana
- Paschimottanasa
5. Consult an osteopath
The good health of the spine and the digestive system are closely linked. It may therefore be interesting to contact an osteopath to relieve chronic constipation.
(Shivani Sikri is a nutritionist and Co-Founder at Nutri4Verve which is am Online Weight Management Diet Clinic)
