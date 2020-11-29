5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Choosing Home Dialysis
Those suffering from severe chronic kidney disease or kidney failure require dialysis on regular basis. It is process in which a dialysis machine performs the function of the kidneys.
Kidney patients choose home dialysis during the pandemic, says expert
HIGHLIGHTS
- After kidney failure toxins get accumulated inside the body
- Dialysis helps in removing toxins from the body
- Take expert advice before choosing home dialysis
The pandemic has created challenges for some regular treatments in hospitals, with dialysis being one of them. Most dialysis patients need to undergo quite frequently, necessitating multiple visits to the hospital. However, since dialysis patients are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, many are exploring home dialysis as an alternate. Home hemodialysis is a kidney replacement procedure for those patients who are suffering from the end stage of their kidney disease, performed safely in the home environment.
In home hemodialysis, a dialysis machine and a water treatment plant are stationed at patient's home. The treatment normally takes place three times a week depending on the condition of the patient, under expert guidance, minimising the risks of contracting other infections.
This also provides the patient an option of choosing the time of dialysis, and the familiar environment also reduces the mental stress on the person. According to industry experts, the number of people opting for home dialysis has grown by 25% to 30% due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Home dialysis is beneficial for patients as it helps them to carry out their day-to-day activities and responsibilities at ease, especially the aged population and the physically handicapped patients.
There are three types of hemodialysis that can be performed at home: Conventional home hemodialysis, Short daily home hemodialysis, and Nocturnal home hemodialysis. It is advisable for the patient to consult an expert who can guide the best type of dialysis to meet the needs and the requirements of each patient.
Here are a few things that need to be kept in mind before choosing home dialysis:
1. Maintain proper hygiene: Always wash your hands with soap and water to keep the area clean and watch out for redness, rashes, irritation, and swelling. Injuries caused to the access area can be life-threatening.
2. Prevent your access from clotting: Clotting can cause a lot of pain and discomfort to a patient's body. Therefore a few guidelines can be followed to avoid clotting which can eventually ease the pain, like, avoid wearing tight clothes, watches, or bracelets, heavy lifting, and sleeping on your access.
3. Follow a proper diet: Dialysis patients need to follow a proper diet and know the intake of proper food essentials. The diet may vary according to the type of dialysis a patient will be going through therefore it is very important to consult an expert for a healthy diet chart. Also, dialysis patients need to limit sodium, phosphorus, and potassium in their diet.
4. Be easy on yourself: During the dialysis treatment, a patient can feel overwhelmed or irritated. In these times, try to be easy on yourself and be patient on your medical course. Try to incorporate meditation, yoga, calming, or deep breathing activities which can help in reducing the stress.
5. Awareness of home hemodialysis: It is very important to educate a patient on the type of dialysis he /she will be going through. This education is best delivered by a multidisciplinary team who can discuss the possibilities of the procedure and present a clear picture of the same. The awareness not only helps the patient to choose the right type of dialysis to go through but also works as a word-of-mouth.
(Dr. Prashant C Dheerendra, Consultant Nephrologist, Apollo Dialysis Clinics)
