Dialysis During COVID-19: Safety Measures You Should Follow
Dialysis is a process which performs function of the kidneys. It is helpful for those suffering from kidney failure. Here are some guidelines that kidney patients should follow during the pandemic when going for dialysis.
Dialysis helps people suffering from kidney failure get rid of toxins from the body
Kidneys play an important role in filtering waste from the body. But someone suffering from kidney failure may not be able to do so. Some conditions and chronic kidney diseases when left uncontrolled can lead to kidney failure. When kidneys do not function, dialysis is used to get rid of the waste from the body. This procedure is also called renal replacement therapy. It substitutes the natural function of the kidneys. It helps you get rid of unwanted substances and toxins from the body.
During the current pandemic, several changes have been implemented in the ways things used to function. Extra precautions are taken to prevent the spread of the virus. It is vital to protect those who are vulnerable and more prone to catching the infection. Besides the elderly and young children, the patients who need regular dialysis have been captivated by a sense of paranoia. People with pre-existing health conditions also require extra attention.
Similarly, those who require dialysis on regular basis should follow all precautions to get the procedure done safely. It's critical to take every possible step to ensure the health of vulnerable patient populations.
Some helpful guidelines for dialysis:
- Make sure you schedule your visit and arrive on time to avoid disrupting the other appointments which might result in a crowd at the waiting area
- Follow the social distancing protocol at all times and wear masks
- Carry a sanitizer in your bag, and use it whenever you feel you have touched any kind of surface
- As much as possible, avoid using things that are also being used by others, eg. drinking water glasses or bottles. Carry your own, and don't share it
- Do not avoid or delay treatment, as it might worsen the situation
- Keep your documents handy when you reach the clinic
- Once you reach home after a procedure - leave your shoes outside, have a hot shower and wear a fresh set of clothes
- Sanitize anything you have carried back, and put your reusable mask for washing
- Get sufficient rest after your meals
- Discourage any visitors to your home, as far as possible. If not, maintain the recommended social distancing, and sanitize all surfaces after the guests leave
It is imperative to take all suitable precautions in order to reduce the paranoia and panic. It is recommended to take extra care to see that fear doesn't lead to missed dialysis sessions to stop the worsening of the condition.
(Dr. C Dheerendra, Senior Nephrologist at Apollo Dialysis Clinics)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
