5 Summer Foods That Can Help Boost Heart Health
Here we've a list of summer foods that you must add to your diet for a healthy heart.
The rising heat can affect your health in more ways than one. Heat exposure also strains the heart and contributes to heat stroke, exhaustion and much more. Therefore, it is essential to eat right to support your cardiovascular health. Consuming a variety of healthy foods can reduce inflammation, improve lipid profiles, and enhance overall heart function. Several essential nutrients also support the functioning of the heart and help in reducing the overall risk of heart disease. Here we've a list of summer foods that you must add to your diet for a healthy heart.
Summer foods for a healthy heart
1. Berries
Berries are loaded with antioxidants which can help boost heart health. Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries are particularly high in soluble fibre which can help control cholesterol levels and blood pressure.
2. Mango
The season's most loved fruit is also loaded with several properties that can help promote heart health. Magnesium and potassium in mangoes can help maintain healthy blood flow, ensuring lower blood pressure. Mangoes can also help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.
3. Watermelon
Several nutrients in watermelon support heart health. Having watermelon in summer can help lower cholesterol and reduce blood pressure. Nutrients such as magnesium, potassium and vitamin A, B6 and C can help boost overall heart health.
4. Papaya
Papayas are a good source of vitamin C and lycopene which can boost overall heart health. The antioxidant content of papayas can also help promote healthy cholesterol numbers.
5. Cucumber
Cucumbers can keep you hydrated in summer. They are also loaded with fibre and antioxidants which can help promote cardiovascular health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
