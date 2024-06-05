Home »  Living Healthy »  5 Summer Foods That Can Help Boost Heart Health

5 Summer Foods That Can Help Boost Heart Health

Here we've a list of summer foods that you must add to your diet for a healthy heart.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 5, 2024 02:35 IST
2-Min Read
5 Summer Foods That Can Help Boost Heart Health

Watermelons can help lower cholesterol and reduce blood pressure

The rising heat can affect your health in more ways than one. Heat exposure also strains the heart and contributes to heat stroke, exhaustion and much more. Therefore, it is essential to eat right to support your cardiovascular health. Consuming a variety of healthy foods can reduce inflammation, improve lipid profiles, and enhance overall heart function. Several essential nutrients also support the functioning of the heart and help in reducing the overall risk of heart disease. Here we've a list of summer foods that you must add to your diet for a healthy heart.

Summer foods for a healthy heart

1. Berries



RELATED STORIES
related

Gut Health: These 3 Summer Foods Can Help Ensure Healthy Digestion

Several summer foods can help keep the gut healthy. Adding these to your diet can reduce the likelihood of developing gut-related issues as well as keep you cool.

related

Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For People With Arthritis

Below we share a list of anti-inflammatory you add to your summer diet to better manage arthritis.

Berries are loaded with antioxidants which can help boost heart health. Raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries are particularly high in soluble fibre which can help control cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

2. Mango



The season's most loved fruit is also loaded with several properties that can help promote heart health. Magnesium and potassium in mangoes can help maintain healthy blood flow, ensuring lower blood pressure. Mangoes can also help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

3. Watermelon

Several nutrients in watermelon support heart health. Having watermelon in summer can help lower cholesterol and reduce blood pressure. Nutrients such as magnesium, potassium and vitamin A, B6 and C can help boost overall heart health.

4. Papaya

Papayas are a good source of vitamin C and lycopene which can boost overall heart health. The antioxidant content of papayas can also help promote healthy cholesterol numbers.

5. Cucumber

Cucumbers can keep you hydrated in summer. They are also loaded with fibre and antioxidants which can help promote cardiovascular health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases