5 Mistakes In Your Daily Routine That Affects Your Gut Health

By identifying and correcting common routine mistakes, you can foster a healthier gut, support long-term wellness, and even boost your energy levels and mood naturally.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 18, 2025 11:47 IST
3-Min Read
Gut health plays a critical role in your overall well-being, impacting everything from digestion and immunity to mental health. Despite growing awareness, many people unknowingly engage in daily habits that disrupt the delicate balance of the gut microbiome. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other leading bodies, maintaining a healthy gut is essential for preventing chronic diseases and improving nutrient absorption. However, poor dietary choices, stress, and sedentary lifestyles can hinder digestive function. By identifying and correcting common routine mistakes, you can foster a healthier gut, support long-term wellness, and even boost your energy levels and mood naturally.

These mistakes in your daily routine that affect your gut health

Your gut contains trillions of bacteria that require balance and care. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that several everyday behaviours can negatively impact this ecosystem, leading to issues like bloating, constipation, and fatigue. Here are five daily mistakes that may be harming your gut health, and what you can do instead to maintain optimal digestion and gut function.



1. Skipping meals or eating irregularly

Irregular eating patterns can throw your digestive rhythm off balance. Skipping meals causes acid build-up, while erratic meal timing may disrupt the natural production of digestive enzymes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, consistent meal times help regulate gut function and improve digestion.



2. Lack of dietary fibre

A fibre-deficient diet is one of the most common reasons for poor gut health. Fibre helps feed the good bacteria in your gut and supports regular bowel movements. Whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and legumes should be part of your daily intake. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends at least 25-30 grams of dietary fibre daily for proper digestive function.

3. Overuse of antibiotics and self-medication

Antibiotics, while essential in many cases, can also wipe out beneficial gut bacteria. Frequent or unnecessary use, especially without a prescription, can weaken your microbiome. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges caution, stating that antibiotic misuse leads to gut imbalance and even antibiotic resistance.

4. High levels of stress and lack of sleep

Your brain and gut are closely linked via the gut-brain axis. Chronic stress and inadequate sleep can trigger gut inflammation, alter microbial diversity, and slow digestion. The NIH highlights how mindfulness practices, deep breathing, and 7-8 hours of sleep nightly can significantly improve gut function and reduce IBS-like symptoms.

5. Sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity

Physical movement supports digestion and gut motility. Sitting for prolonged hours or lack of exercise can lead to sluggish bowel movements, gas, and bloating. Studies in the British Journal of Sports Medicine have shown that even moderate daily activity like walking boosts gut microbial diversity and enhances digestive health.

Gut health is foundational to your overall well-being, and small daily choices can either nurture or harm it. By avoiding these five routine mistakes and following gut-friendly practices, you can promote better digestion, stronger immunity, and improved mental clarity.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

