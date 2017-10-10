ASK OUR EXPERTS

World Obesity Day 2017: 5 Harsh Realities About Weight Loss

World Obesity Day 2017: 5 Harsh Realities About Weight Loss

World Obesity Day 2017: It is easy to lose weight but maintaining the weight loss is a tedious and a never-ending challenge. You require determination, proper know- how and realistic goals. Initially starting with small changes in diet and exercise to achieve long term weight loss.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 10, 2017 03:29 IST
2-Min Read
World Obesity Day 2017: 5 Harsh Realities About Weight Loss

World Obesity Day 2017: Truths about long term weight loss

World Obesity Day is observed globally for the need and importance of finding new and practical solutions for dealing with obesity which is one of the primary causes of weight gain. Primarily, this day aims at spreading awareness about causes of obesity and finding methods for reducing obesity among people and spreading awareness about it. Each year, the day follows a specific theme. World Obesity Day 2017 is themed "treat obesity now and avoid the consequences later."

The fact is there is no easy way out to reduce weight. However, it is easy to lose weight but maintaining the weight loss is a tedious and a never-ending challenge. You require determination, proper know- how and realistic goals. Initially starting with small changes in diet and exercise to achieve long term weight loss. One may not lose weight quickly, but if you persevere you may maintain a healthy weight for lifetime. World Obesity Day 2017, know why a healthy and balanced diet is the key to maintain the weight loss.

1. Early morning Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it breaks the overnight fasting period. It replenishes the supply of glucose and provides other essential nutrients that keep boosts the energy level throughout the day.

Also read: Busy Mornings? Try These Quick And Extremely Healthy Breakfast Options

2. Personal weight loss goal

 A proper diet and an exercise plan is  must for long term weight loss. The amount of calories that you take should be reduced. Another way to burn fat is through exercise. However, everyone burns calories at different rate.

3. Balanced diet

 Plan a healthy and a nutritionally balanced diet. Eating smaller portions and five meals a day is advisable. Limit yourself to processed, fatty, sugary and salty foods. Aim for eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, chose nutrient rich foods with a mix of proteins.

Also read: National Nutrition Week 2017: A Perfectly Balanced Diet Is What You Need​

4. Physical Exercise

 In order to lose weight, one should burn more calories than consumed. Any kind of exercise like a long walk, running, playing some sport or gym is very important.

5. Proteins

 Adding proteins to your diet is the simplest and an effective way to reduce weight. Proteins help in fighting cravings and increases the metabolic rates. This will automatically help you lose weight.



