World Obesity Day 2017: 5 Harsh Realities About Weight Loss
World Obesity Day 2017: Truths about long term weight loss
The fact is there is no easy way out to reduce weight. However, it is easy to lose weight but maintaining the weight loss is a tedious and a never-ending challenge. You require determination, proper know- how and realistic goals. Initially starting with small changes in diet and exercise to achieve long term weight loss. One may not lose weight quickly, but if you persevere you may maintain a healthy weight for lifetime. World Obesity Day 2017, know why a healthy and balanced diet is the key to maintain the weight loss.
1. Early morning Breakfast
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because it breaks the overnight fasting period. It replenishes the supply of glucose and provides other essential nutrients that keep boosts the energy level throughout the day.
2. Personal weight loss goal
A proper diet and an exercise plan is must for long term weight loss. The amount of calories that you take should be reduced. Another way to burn fat is through exercise. However, everyone burns calories at different rate.
3. Balanced diet
Plan a healthy and a nutritionally balanced diet. Eating smaller portions and five meals a day is advisable. Limit yourself to processed, fatty, sugary and salty foods. Aim for eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Also, chose nutrient rich foods with a mix of proteins.
4. Physical Exercise
In order to lose weight, one should burn more calories than consumed. Any kind of exercise like a long walk, running, playing some sport or gym is very important.
5. Proteins
Adding proteins to your diet is the simplest and an effective way to reduce weight. Proteins help in fighting cravings and increases the metabolic rates. This will automatically help you lose weight.