5 Fun Facts About the Immune System You Must Know

5 Fun Facts About the Immune System You Must Know

The immune system protects you against the risk of several diseases. Several factors can negatively affect your immunity. Here are some fun facts about immunity you must know.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 24, 2020 08:58 IST
2-Min Read
Your sleep schedule can affect your immune system

A strong immune system protects you against potential infections and diseases. Vitamin C can boost immunity. Many are aware of these facts about immunity. But do you know your immune system well? The human immune system performs a variety of functions. Various factors affect your immunity too. You might not know but you might be harming your immunity unknowingly with some daily habits. Here are facts about the immune system that you need to know. These can help you keep your immune system in good shape.

Things about immune system you need to know


1. Sleep is important for your immune system too

Inadequate sleep is linked with a higher risk of several diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart disease, hypertension and more. It can also affect your mood and reduce your efficiency. But the ill effects of poor sleep are not limited to these health issues. Poor sleep schedule can take a toll on your immunity too.

Follow a healthy sleep schedule for better immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Little sun exposure is good for your immune system

Sun is the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sun. Restricted exposure to sun is also beneficial for your immune health. But too much exposure is bad for your skin and health both. Sitting in the sun early morning for not more than 10 mins can offer multiple benefits.

3. You need to beat that stress for a strong immune system

Stress is extremely dangerous to your health. From mental to physical, it affects your health in various ways. Your immune system is also likely to get affected from stress. To fight the risk of several diseases with a strong immune system, try stress management techniques.

Stress can negatively affect your health in various ways
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Laugh more

Laughter is the best medicine. Yes! It can boost immunity too. When you laugh, your body releases feel-good hormones. These can reduce stress as well as promote a healthy immune system.

A healthy gut requires a healthy balance of gut bacteria. It is responsible for better digestion and intestine health. The good bacteria in the right quantity can also boost immunity and help in preventing potential autoimmune diseases. You can add probiotics like yogurt to your diet for better gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

