5 Foods You Should Eat Daily For Smooth Digestion
Here we have a list of foods that you can add to your diet to improve digestion.
For better digestion you need more fibre
Digestion is an important process that your body performs. It is crucial to ensure healthy digestion of food and drinks you consume. However, digestive issues affect every individual at some point or the other. Poor digestive health can contribute to some unpleasant symptoms. From unhealthy eating habits to your meal timings, there are several factors that can contribute to poor digestive health. However, some can help promote overall digestive health. Therefore, adding these to diet can ensure healthy digestion and help relieve symptoms of digestive issues. Here we have a list of such foods that you can add to your diet to improve digestion.
Foods for better digestion
1. Curd
Curd is a prebiotic that can help keep your gut healthy. You can easily have a bowl of curd with any one of your meals.
Probiotics contain healthy bacteria that can help boost digestion and prevent constipation, bloating and diarrhea.
2. Whole grains
For better digestion, you need more fibre. Fibre adds bulk to your stool and prevents constipation. Whole grains are loaded with fibre that can keep your digestion smooth. Additionally, some grains also act as prebiotics as well which can improve gut health.
3. Leafy greens
Green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of essential nutrients including fibre. The fibre and magnesium content of leafy greens helps ensure a healthy digestive system.
4. Bananas
Bananas are easily available, highly nutritious and inexpensive. If you have diarrhea, eat a banana. It can help restore normal bowel movements. Bananas also contain a good amount of fibre.
5. Omega-3s
Omega-3 fatty acids are not just good for your heart but for your digestion too. These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation in the gut, improving digestion.
And water. Yes, just like other body functions, digestion also requires enough water.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.