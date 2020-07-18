ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Expert-Recommended Diet Tips To Get Relief From Menstrual Cramps

5 Expert-Recommended Diet Tips To Get Relief From Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps diet tips: Magnesium is an essential mineral that naturally helps in relaxing muscles. It can help in relaxing uterine muscles thereby decreasing the cramps. Read here to know more.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: Jul 18, 2020
3-Min Read
5 Expert-Recommended Diet Tips To Get Relief From Menstrual Cramps

Menstrual cramps: Regular exercise can help in reducing them

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Stay active to reduce menstrual cramps
  2. Avoid consuming an excess of salt during periods as it may cause bloating
  3. Stay away from oily and deep-fried foods

Menstrual cramps are very common and many females start experiencing it within 6 months of the onset of their first period. These cramps can start occurring before or at the time of bleeding and may last up to 3 days. Menstrual cramps are usually mild to moderate but can be an unpleasant experience for many women. Severe cramps are usually associated with some medical conditions like endometriosis, PCOS, adenomyosis, or fibroids. If you experience extremely severe cramps that do not get better with each cycle, you must seek expert consultation. However, for moderately severe cramps- certain changes in diet and lifestyle can help to a great extent.

Menstrual cramps: Make sure you follow these dietary guidelines for a relatively smoother cycle


1. Magnesium-rich foods

Magnesium is an essential mineral that naturally helps in relaxing muscles. It can help in relaxing uterine muscles thereby decreasing the cramps. Magnesium is readily found in pumpkin seeds, almonds, spinach, cashews, avocadoes, legumes, and whole grains. Keep a mixture of the nutty trail (mix of nuts and seeds) handy with you to munch on during periods.

Also read: Irregular Periods? 5 Possible Reasons Other Than Pregnancy Every Girl Must Know

2. Calcium-rich foods

Calcium is another mineral that helps in maintaining not just bone health but also muscle health. It helps tone uterine muscles especially during menstruation and can effectively deplete or reduce period cramps. Calcium can be obtained from dairy products, soy, sesame seeds, green leafy vegetables, ragi, and amaranth. Ragi sheera can be a great meal of choice during periods.

3. Omega-3 fatty acids

Foods with a high concentration of omega 3 fatty acids possess strong anti-inflammatory properties and inflammation is one of the causes for period cramps. The omega-3 fatty acid is found in fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel, herring, tuna, and sardines. Nuts like walnuts and Brazil nuts are also a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. It is also found in flaxseeds and chia seeds.

duv0mb58

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Mental Health: Expert Explains How Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Control Depression; Know Food Sources

4. Vitamin B6 rich foods

This vitamin of the B complex group does not only help with relieving cramps but it also alleviates the emotional side effects of periods like irritability, fatigue, and mood swings. It works by helping in the metabolism of the female sex hormone also known as estrogen. Vitamin B6 is also known as pyridoxine and it is found in oats, wheat germ, eggs, milk, brown rice, soybeans, fish, and sweet potatoes. Baked or roasted sweet potatoes can be an excellent snack choice during periods.

5. Gingerol

Gingerol is the active bio compound found in ginger and it comprises of powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Ingesting ginger in the first three days of periods can help reduce period cramps to a great extent. It also helps with other period-related symptoms like nausea or bloating. You can brew a cup of ginger tea along with some cardamom and cinnamon and sip on this magical concoction once a day for hassle-free periods.

Other effective techniques

Regular exercise can help deal with cramps to a great extent. Try to stay active as much as you can on your regular days and do some gentle exercises like walking or gentle yoga during periods. Hot compress and light massage are helpful too.

Also read: 6 Ways To Deal With Excruciating Pain During Periods

What you should avoid during cramps

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

