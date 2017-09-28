Get Rid Of Unwanted Hair With These Amazing Methods
When hair removal is part of your regular beauty routine, you might use several different methods on different parts of your face and body. Well, you have many choices available nowadays, so you can try different ways to make your skin smooth. Here is a roundup of the best hair removal methods, and you can find out, once and for all, what will work for you
Find out which is the best hair removal method for you. Read on to know more.
1. Shaving
The easiest, and one of the cheapest, methods we rely on is also one that can leave our skin bumpy, stubbly and even bloody. This is because the razor cuts the hair at an angle, it has a tendency to re-grow inward (thus causing ingrown hairs), particularly if hair is curly. The result is bumpy and inflamed, infected skin which will not resolve until the ingrown hair is removed. Other possible complications from shaving can include scarring, breaking fine capillaries when removing the hair and permanent dark marks (hyperpigmentation) after healing has completed. Does it have any benefits, though? One-The razor itself does have a moderate exfoliating effect, removing dead surface skin cell
s as you shave, which leaves skin smoother.
2. Tweezing
Tweezing is a perfect way to maintain brows and any unruly undesired hairs. As it tackles one hair at a time, it's an arduous method should you want to remove a significant amount so it's best to employ other tactics when it comes to legs or underarms. But, it is great having a tweezer on hand post-wax or shave as it can be helpful to remove the remaining stubborn strands. Otherwise, it should be a staple in your beauty bag as it is a great tool to tame eyebrows and random chin hair that pops up when you're out and about.
3. Hair removal creams
These creams dissolve hair at the skin level, and they are virtually painless. Since the hair remains in the follicle and is burned away evenly, there is less chance that ingrown hairs will develop. But the main risk with these products is chemical burns because they are strongly alkaline. A burn is more likely if you leave the product on for longer than directed on the packaging. Some hair types are not removed effectively within the directed timeframe for use therefore some of us tend to leave them on longer. By the time the hair is dissolved the skin is also burnt! So be careful there.
4. Laser treatments
They are somewhat painful (it depends on person to person) and you will need multiple sessions. But, modern lasers can be used to treat an individual's skin and hair type. After a treatment, hair remains in the skin, but will fall out after four to eight days. And how is this for an incredible added bonus: Depending on the laser used, you may even experience some skin rejuvenation due to the formation of new collagen.
5. Waxing
This is one of the most common hair removal methods, along with shaving. But, it can cause major skin damage if you use it around the eyebrow area. Waxing removes a top layer of skin every time you use it, and the thin, delicate skin around the eyes has no oil glands and requires as gentle a method as possible. Moreover, it is important that people with rosacea and other inflammatory skin disorders, such as psoriasis and eczema, avoid waxing altogether because although it weakens hair growth, it causes hair growth to actually accelerate during the first three to six months, which increases the need to wax more and can lead to hyperpigmentation.