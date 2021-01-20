ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Common Myths About Thyroid Disease You Should Stop Believing

5 Common Myths About Thyroid Disease You Should Stop Believing

As January is observed as thyroid awareness month, here are top myths busted about thyroid diseases from expert.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jan 20, 2021 05:22 IST
4-Min Read
A healthy diet and lifestyle plays a significant role in managing thyroid issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Underactive thyroid leads to weight gain
  2. Healthy thyroid function helps ensure hormonal balance
  3. Weight management helps in regulating hormones

The thyroid is a small gland that is responsible for a variety of functions including hormone secretion. There are a variety of thyroid disorders that can affect an individual and lead to multiple health issues. Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are two common thyroid-related issues. These affect body weight, sleep pattern, fertility, skin health, mood and much more. Several myths revolve around thyroid issues. January is observed as thyroid awareness month to spread awareness about the prevention, treatment, symptoms and diagnosis of thyroid-related issues. To mark this month, Nutritionist Avni Kaul breaks top myths associated with the thyroid gland. Here are some of these.

Tops myths about thyroid gland

1. Bulging eye is an outcome of thyroid diseases


According to nutritionist Avni, "Bulging eye is just one symptom of thyroid disease, which is most common in people with hyperthyroidism. A small percentage of people who do not have thyroid-related problems can have bulging eyes too."

Also read: Thyroid Awareness Month: 6 Diet Guidelines To Follow For Managing Thyroid Gland Disorders

Newsbeep

2. Thyroid problems affect a certain age group

Thyroid issues can affect both men and women at any age. Avni shares that one out of every five women develops thyroid problems by the age of 60 years. These conditions can further affect a woman's fertility, pregnancy and postpartum months.

Also read: Ensure Healthy Thyroid Function With These Expert Recommended Diet Tips

3. Losing weight is impossible with hypothyroidism

Healthy body weight is one of the effective measures that can help you control thyroid issues. Those with an underactive thyroid believe that they cannot lose weight due to this condition. If controlled well, hypothyroidism does not affect a person's ability to lose weight.

05crq6d

Losing weight can help manage symptoms of thyroid issues effectively
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Taking extra thyroid hormone can help in weight loss

The nutritionist strictly advises, "Always take your medication as prescribed by the doctor. Excess consumption can lead to side effects such as insomnia, shakiness, increased hunger and irregular heartbeat."

Also read: Complications Of Hypothyroidism: Weight Gain, Infertility And More; Tips To Manage It

5. Thyroid conditions are easy to treat

To fight thyroid-related issues it is important to create a balance of medication, well-balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Stay in constant touch with your doctor to understand your progress.

(Ms. Avni Kaul, Nutritionist Wellness Coach & Certified Diabetes Educator, Founder of Nutriactivania)


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Smoking Makes You More Vulnerable To Covid-19

 

