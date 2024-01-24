Understanding Thyroid Disorders: 4 Common Myths Debunked By Expert
There are two main forms of thyroid issues - hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.
Thyroid diseases are not solely genetic
Around the world, thyroid disorders are common health problems that affect the butterfly-shaped gland in the neck. The hormone balance is frequently disturbed by the two main forms of thyroid issues which are - hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, and can cause a variety of symptoms. Constipation, weight gain, fatigue, muscle aches, and stiffness are some of the symptoms associated with the more prevalent form of hypothyroidism. The heart, muscles, and cholesterol levels may all suffer significantly if treatment is not received.
To foster a comprehensive understanding of thyroid disorders, it is crucial to dispel prevalent myths surrounding the condition. By dispelling these myths, we encourage people to make knowledgeable decisions about their health and open the door to a more accurate understanding of thyroid health.
Myths about thyroid disorder
1. Myth: It's only hereditary
Thyroid diseases are not solely genetic. While family history may elevate the risk, it is not a definitive determining factor. Thyroid disorders can affect individuals irrespective of their family history. Environmental factors, autoimmune conditions, and lifestyle choices also play pivotal roles in the development of thyroid disorders. Thyroid abnormalities can be significantly triggered by exposure to specific chemicals, radiation, and even food choices.
2. Myth: Can stop medicines once lab reports are normal
Discontinuing medication abruptly is risky. Some individuals believe that once their lab results show normal thyroid levels, they can cease medication. However, this is a misconception. Stopping thyroid medication without consulting a healthcare professional can lead to a resurgence of symptoms and potential complications. Whether treating hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, thyroid medications work to maintain normal levels by either inhibiting or supplementing thyroid hormone production. These drugs enhance general health and shield against any problems brought on by thyroid hormone abnormalities. It is essential to follow medical guidance and maintain a consistent treatment plan.
3. Myth: It's not a serious disorder
Thyroid disorders are serious conditions. Ignoring thyroid disorders can have profound effects on various body functions. Beyond impacting the thyroid itself, these disorders can affect the heart, muscles, and cholesterol levels. Despite its tiny size, the thyroid gland is extremely important for controlling metabolism, energy production, and the health of critical organs. Ignoring thyroid conditions can have a significant and cumulative impact on a person's health. Regular monitoring and treatment are essential for effective management and to prevent potential complications.
4. Myth: You can never lose weight if you are hypothyroid
Weight management is achievable with proper care. A common myth suggests that individuals with hypothyroidism cannot lose weight. Contrary to this belief, maintaining a healthy weight is possible with the right management and care. A combination of medication, lifestyle adjustments, and a balanced diet can contribute to successful weight management for individuals with hypothyroidism. Frequent exercise can help control weight, increase energy, and speed up the metabolism. Exercise regimens that are specifically designed for each person with hypothyroidism, taking into account their preferences and fitness levels, can have a big impact.
At the end, debunking myths and accepting reality are essential to comprehend thyroid conditions. Many hereditary and environmental factors interact to affect thyroid health. To effectively maintain thyroid health, lifestyle modifications, regular medical monitoring, and a comprehensive approach to health are necessary. To ensure your general well-being, it is critical to acknowledge the gravity of thyroid diseases and take proactive measures towards their control.
(Dr. Vandana, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Max Hospital, Gurugram)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.