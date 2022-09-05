Do You Think Your Thyroid Medication Is Not Working? Find Out The Possible Reasons
The thyroid resembles the butterfly-shaped gland located in front of your neck. It plays an imperative role in the metabolism, growth, and development of the body. The gland constantly releases thyroid hormones into the bloodstream for different functions. But the problem occurs when it doesn't work properly and people end up getting affected. The two main types of diseases related to this are hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Are you a thyroid patient? Are you also taking medicine but feeling like it isn't working on your body? If yes, then, do check out the latest video by nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary on Instagram. She states the possible causes behind why your thyroid medicine isn't working.
According to Rashi Chowdhary, these are the four reasons your thyroid medications, probably not working:
1. Congested liver
The nutritionist says that your liver is one place where you convert the inactive form T4 to the active form T3. If your lipid profile is messed up or you have fatty liver or a congested liver, your body cannot utilise thyroid medication properly.
2. Leaky gut
This is so common among people with thyroid these days. Remember that your gut is another place where 20 percent of this conversion from the inactive form to the active form happens. If you struggle with digestive issues, your gut basically gets busy fighting a very different battle. It does not have the energy or time to deal with some of the most important functions like taking care of your immunity, your happy hormone serotonin, or your metabolism to help you with weight loss by converting t4 to t3. So, taking care of your gut is very important, Rashi adds.
3. Eating too many carbs
Thyroid hormones and insulin are closely related. You need to understand that eating the right amount of carbs is important when you already have a thyroid. This is essential because, of course, you obviously want to prevent yourself from getting Type 2 diabetes.
4. Undiagnosed Hashimoto's:
Rashi explains that this is common because 80 percent of people with hypothyroidism have Hashimoto's but they don't know about it. This happens when patients don't get the right test done. She states, “Even if your TSH is normal, just to know if you are above 2, I highly recommend that you should get your AB done. Between 2- 2.5 is a clear sign that your antibodies must be done now.”
That's why it is important to take the right tests and find out the underlining causes behind health issues.
