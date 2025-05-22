Pregnancy Tips: Say Goodbye To Postpartum Belly Fat With These Exercise
Pregnancy transforms your body in miraculous ways, but shedding postpartum belly fat can be one of the most challenging parts of recovery. Many new mothers feel pressure to “bounce back,” but it's important to approach postnatal fitness with patience, care, and knowledge. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), most women can begin light physical activity within a few weeks of a normal delivery. These exercises not only support belly fat loss but also strengthen the core, improve posture, and boost energy levels. Here's a safe, realistic guide to help you gradually reclaim your pre-pregnancy strength.
Gentle exercises that help burn fat safely
Begin with doctor-approved, low-impact movements that promote healing and core engagement without straining your recovering body. Here are the best exercises to target postpartum belly fat.
1. Pelvic tilts
This simple move strengthens abdominal muscles without putting pressure on the back. Lie on your back with knees bent. Tighten your core and tilt your pelvis upward slightly. Hold for 5 seconds, release, and repeat 10 times. It's excellent in the early stages after birth.
2. Walking
Start with 10-15 minute walks and increase duration gradually. Walking helps improve circulation, supports fat loss, and relieves stress. It's also a great bonding activity with your baby if you bring a stroller.
3. Kegel exercises
These help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which support the uterus and bladder. Contract the muscles you would use to stop urine flow, hold for 5 seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times, 3-4 times a day.
4. Bridge pose
Lie down on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips slowly, engaging your core and glutes. Hold for a few seconds, then slowly lower down. This tones the lower belly, hips, and buttocks.
5. Modified planks
Kneel on all fours and drop to your forearms. Extend your legs behind you or stay on your knees for support. Engage your core and hold for 10-30 seconds. Increase the duration as you grow stronger.
6. Seated ball squeezes
Sit upright on a chair, place a pillow or soft ball between your knees, and squeeze. This targets your inner thighs and lower abs while also activating the pelvic floor.
7. Postnatal yoga
Yoga can be a soothing and strengthening way to ease back into movement. Poses like Cat-Cow, Child's Pose, and Cobra help with spinal mobility, core strength, and mental relaxation.
8. Deep belly breathing
Inhale deeply and allow your belly to expand. Exhale slowly while contracting your abdominal muscles. This can be done right after delivery and is great for reconnecting with your core muscles.
Losing postpartum belly fat is not about rushing, but about restoring strength, stability, and confidence. As the World Health Organisation (WHO) reminds, physical activity must be safe and tailored to individual recovery. Listen to your body, get medical clearance, and stay consistent. With time and care, your postpartum journey can be both empowering and sustainable.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
